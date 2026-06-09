Bose Corporation Announces Acquisition of StreamUnlimited Engineering GmbH

Connected audio platform and solutions provider positions Bose to expand its Audio Technology business across third-party devices and ecosystems

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bose Corporation, a global leader in audio innovation and research, announced today it has acquired StreamUnlimited Engineering GmbH. StreamUnlimited is a Vienna, Austria-based provider of integrated solutions, including streaming software platforms, hardware modules and certifications, that help manufacturers efficiently bring connected audio and smart home products to market.

This acquisition provides Bose's Audio Technology business with a critical pathway to embed its proprietary audio innovations and technologies across a broader range of streaming and connected systems. This includes areas such as smart-home audio, consumer devices like phones, tablets and wearables, multi-room ecosystems and emerging audio experiences.

"As connected ecosystems scale and become more complex, how devices work together is a central driver of value," said Nick Smith, president of Bose Audio Technology and chief strategy officer. "StreamUnlimited has built a trusted position at the center of this coordination layer, where interactions between devices are defined and orchestrated. We're excited to welcome their team to Bose as we bring our capabilities to more partners, products and experiences."

Bose's Audio Technology business brings more than 60 years of audio expertise and proprietary innovations to partners across industries. By packaging and licensing its capabilities, including Sound by Bose technology and the Bose WaveForm Audio Engine, the company enables partners to deliver differentiated, high-performance audio experiences that are seamlessly integrated within their own products.

"We look forward to joining with Bose as we expand StreamUnlimited's offerings and accelerate the development of next-generation intelligent audio experiences for our customers," said Frits Wittgrefe, CEO at StreamUnlimited. Markus Rutz, CTO at StreamUnlimited, added, "There is a significant opportunity to further advance the orchestration capabilities at the core of our platform, enabling more seamless, adaptive and AI-driven audio ecosystems. This will unlock broader access to new streaming technologies, services and capabilities, positioning us for continued growth as the market evolves."

StreamUnlimited will continue to support current and new customers and extend its expertise to new markets, with its solutions remaining fully supported, interoperable and open to integration with all third-party technologies, products and ecosystems.

Additional information about the acquisition, including financial and other terms of the transaction, will remain confidential.

About Bose Corporation

Bose Corporation is a global leader in audio innovation, driven by a singular belief: sound has the power to transform the way people connect with the world. For more than 60 years, Bose has combined pioneering research, engineering excellence, and a deep understanding of human perception to create products and technologies that deliver extraordinary experiences. Through its portfolio of iconic brands, including Bose, McIntosh, and Sonus faber, the company offers premium and luxury audio solutions for the home, on the go, and in the car. Bose also collaborates with leading companies across industries, extending its audio expertise and technologies into new products, platforms, and applications beyond its own brands. Guided by a relentless spirit of innovation and a passion for what sound makes possible, Bose continues to advance the science and art of sound while expanding its impact on everyday life. From music and entertainment to communication, wellness, and emerging applications, Bose is creating new ways for people around the world to feel more connected, inspired, and engaged through the power of sound.

About StreamUnlimited

StreamUnlimited is a global technology provider specializing in software solutions, hardware modules, and engineering services for connected audio and IoT products. With more than 20 years of experience and over 100 employees across Vienna, Bratislava, Shenzhen, and Osaka, the company helps brands bring connected products from concept to mass production. With proprietary IP and proven system integration expertise, StreamUnlimited supports customers across high-end audio, CEDIA-channel products, consumer electronics, and smart home technology. For more information, visit www.streamunlimited.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Charlie Vaida

[email protected]

SOURCE Bose Corporation