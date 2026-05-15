Bose Launches the Lifestyle Collection: Modular Speaker, Dolby Atmos® Soundbar, and Wireless Subwoofer for Flexible Home Audio

New Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer support Apple AirPlay and Google Cast for multi-room streaming and system grouping

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bose today announced the general availability of the Lifestyle Collection, a modular home audio lineup designed to scale from a single-room setup to a multi-room system or a full 7.1.4 home theater configuration. The collection includes the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer, all engineered to work together across flexible configurations while supporting streaming and grouping via Google Cast and Apple AirPlay. Crafted with premium materials, the new collection comes in three timeless finishes, and an updated Bose app ensures a simple home audio setup experience.

KEY FACTS

Products : Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar, Bose Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer

: Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar, Bose Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer Pricing : Speaker $299; Soundbar $1,099; Subwoofer $899

: Speaker $299; Soundbar $1,099; Subwoofer $899 Availability : Available for purchase today, May 15, at Bose.com and select retailers

: Available for purchase today, May 15, at Bose.com and select retailers Finishes : Black or White Smoke; the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker also offered in limited-edition Driftwood Sand ($349), featuring a solid white oak base

: Black or White Smoke; the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker also offered in limited-edition Driftwood Sand ($349), featuring a solid white oak base Streaming & connectivity: Wi-Fi® with Google Cast, Apple AirPlay and Spotify Connect. Bluetooth® and voice with Alexa+ is supported across the entire collection, with 3.5mm AUX available on the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker

A modern approach to home audio, designed to fit real homes

The Lifestyle Collection builds on more than 40 years of Bose innovation in home audio, including the original Lifestyle systems and the Wave radio, with a focus on delivering premium sound in designs that fit naturally into everyday living spaces and routines.

"With the Lifestyle Collection, we wanted every detail to serve a singular purpose: making exceptional sound easy to enjoy," said Raza Haider, president, premium consumer audio, Bose Corporation. "The flexibility, refined aesthetic, and experience are all built to fit into life at home, delivering on the one central promise that has defined Bose for decades: that sound matters."

Built for flexibility, engineered for performance

The Lifestyle Collection is designed as a modular system:

Single-room listening : One Lifestyle Ultra Speaker delivers room-filling sound for everyday listening.

: One Lifestyle Ultra Speaker delivers room-filling sound for everyday listening. Stereo pairing : Two Lifestyle Ultra Speakers can be paired for greater depth and separation.

: Two Lifestyle Ultra Speakers can be paired for greater depth and separation. Home theater : Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar can serve as an all-in-one solution, or be expanded with the Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer and two additional Lifestyle Ultra Speakers for a full 7.1.4 multichannel home theater system.

: Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar can serve as an all-in-one solution, or be expanded with the Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer and two additional Lifestyle Ultra Speakers for a full 7.1.4 multichannel home theater system. Multi-room listening: with Google Cast or Apple AirPlay, group any individual Lifestyle speaker, soundbar or system across the home for multi-room audio – including grouping with compatible speakers from other manufacturers.

Across configurations, the Lifestyle Collection is tuned to preserve clarity, balance, and dynamic range through Bose engineering and proprietary audio technologies embedded within each device.

Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker: compact, versatile, and immersive

The Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker is designed to fit nearly anywhere while delivering rich, enveloping audio. It uses a modern evolution of Bose's Direct/Reflecting speaker technology with three drivers — two front-facing and one up-firing — projecting sound toward the ceiling and walls and back toward the listener, creating a broad soundstage from a single speaker.

TrueSpatial audio processing places sound naturally in space, using the up-firing design to add height and dimensional depth — an effect that increases when paired in stereo. CleanBass technology combines the speaker's woofer, a proprietary QuietPort acoustic opening, and advanced digital signal processing to deliver deep, controlled low-frequency performance from a compact enclosure.

Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar: cinematic audio from a single enclosure

The Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar features a new acoustic architecture engineered to deliver cinematic performance from one enclosure, representing the first major soundbar redesign from Bose in over a decade. With six full-range drivers — two up-firing and four front-facing — a center tweeter, and two additional Bose proprietary PhaseGuide drivers, the soundbar is ready for Dolby Atmos® content, delivering three-dimensional sound with a convincing sense of height.

PhaseGuide technology adds dimension by placing sound to the right and left where there are no physical speakers. For content not originally mixed in Dolby Atmos, TrueSpatial technology creates an immersive, room-filling experience. SpeechClarity technology applies Bose's AI-driven speech augmentation to isolate and enhance dialogue, with adjustable levels to keep voices crisp. CleanBass technology works with QuietPort and Bose digital signal processing to enable deeper, more controlled bass without unwanted distortion. CustomTune technology (formerly ADAPTiQ) uses an iOS or Android microphone to analyze room dimensions, surfaces, and furniture placement, then optimizes playback to the room's acoustics.

The result is a system that delivers the lowest frequencies ever from a Bose soundbar with improved reproduction of higher frequencies, clearer separation between audio elements, and a wider, more continuous soundstage for movies and music.

Bose Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer: deep, controlled bass for the system

The Bose Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer is a wireless bass module that completes the Lifestyle Collection. Powered by CleanBass technology and the QuietPort acoustic opening, it delivers deep, controlled bass that remains clear at any volume. When paired with the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and Speakers, it reproduces the lowest frequencies with cinematic impact, allowing the rest of the system to focus on mids and highs for clearer dialogue and more open, detailed sound.

Beautiful, easy to use, and open by design

The Lifestyle Collection shares a cohesive design featuring sculpted silhouettes and textured knit fabric inspired by home furnishings. The curved frames of the Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and Subwoofer are further accented with premium glass panes.

For setup, the updated Bose app provides a guided experience with consolidated permissions, third-party account sign-in, and secure Wi-Fi credential sharing across devices. Once configured, the app enables control over volume, source selection, equalization, surround, and height levels. Core functions can also be accessed using on-product buttons, music service apps, voice — including built-in Alexa+ — or a compatible TV remote.

The Lifestyle Collection connects over Wi-Fi with an open ecosystem supporting Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, and Spotify Connect, allowing music to play directly from supported services without switching apps or platforms. For multiroom music, Lifestyle Collection devices can be grouped across the home — including with speakers from other manufacturers — using the Google Home app or Apple AirPlay. Bluetooth is also supported for quick, direct connections from compatible devices.

About Bose Corporation

Bose is world renowned for its premium audio solutions for the home, on the go, and in the car. Since its founding in 1964 by Dr. Amar Bose, the company has been dedicated to delivering amazing sound experiences through innovation. And its passionate employees — engineers, researchers, music fanatics, and dreamers — have remained committed to the belief that sound is the most powerful force on earth; its ability to transform, transport, and make us feel alive. For over 60 years, this belief has driven us to create products that have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

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SOURCE Bose Corporation