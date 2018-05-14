Boston Arts Academy To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Star-Studded Weekend Extravaganza

The anniversary celebration of the Boston Arts Academy (BAA), whose 20-year history has helped fuel the city's arts ascendancy, will honor prominent leaders from the entertainment industry, the art and politics, including a number of stars with Boston roots, including recording industry legend Michael Bivins, Golden Globe Award winner Maura Tierney, MacArthur Fellow Art Activist Rick Lowe, Fashion Week founder Jay Calderin, Visual Artist, Poet, and Psychotherapist Liz Kelner Pozen, and GE Foundation President Ann Klee. In addition, distinguished BAA alumni will be on hand, including Diane Guerrero, star of the award-winning Netflix show Orange is the New Black, and Belén Pereyra-Alem, dancer at the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker are the event's honorary co-chairs, and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh will accept the BAA's Civic Responsibility Award. Boston native Michael Bivins, star of Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition, will accept the award as Vocal Music Honoree.

"For 20 years, BAA has provided the high-quality arts education to our student body, 70% of whom live below the poverty line. The anniversary serves as a perfect opportunity for us to celebrate our students' achievements and express our deepest gratitude to our funders and supporters for BAA's innovative arts and academic education," said Denella Clark, BAA Foundation Executive Director.

The weekend's marquee event, Saturday's creative black-tie dinner at the World Trade Center Seaport Hotel, will feature film and television star Malik Yoba as master of ceremonies. The dinner, which also features a BAA Student Showcase as well as a live auction and dancing, runs from 6 p.m. until midnight.

About Boston Arts Academy: Boston Arts Academy (BAA) is supported by Boston Arts Academy Foundation (BAAF), an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and raises between 35% and 40% of the school's budget from private philanthropic sources. BAA's innovative arts and academic curriculum yields impressive results.

