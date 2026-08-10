Bota Box Introduces Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon in a 1.5-Liter Box

Renowned vineyards meet sustainable packaging and exceptional value in new Limited Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bota Box, America's favorite premium boxed wine brand1, today announced the release of a Limited Reserve Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, available for a finite time at retailers nationwide. The wine delivers the expressive aromatics, rich black cherry notes and bold structure typical of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, together with the lighter carbon footprint2 and stay-fresh convenience of Bota Box's signature bag-in-box format.

an exceptional value for Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Post this Bota Box Limited Reserve Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon has a suggested retail price of $20 and contains the equivalent of two 750-milliliter bottles of wine.

The 1.5-liter box contains the equivalent amount of two 750-milliliter bottles and carries a suggested retail price of $20, making it an exceptional value for Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.

Bota Box winemaker Alicia Ysais relied on extensive trial blending of select lots from recent Napa Valley vintages to craft a wine of typicity and character that's ready to drink upon release. "With its generous cherry and blackberry flavors, notes of spice and cedar and bold structure, our Limited Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon offers a classic expression of Napa Valley, just in a lightweight, convenient package," said Ysais.

Commented Andrew Blok, vice president of marketing, "We've had a very strong response to this wine from retailers, who, like our consumers, recognize outstanding quality and a fantastic value when they taste it. We expect our Limited Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon to be a hit, both with Bota's existing fans and with Napa Valley Cabernet drinkers who may never have tried a boxed wine."

Bota Box Limited Reserve Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is available while supply lasts at select Kroger stores nationwide and independent retailers including Bottles & Cases in Huntington, New York, and Cool Springs Wine & Spirits in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information about Bota Box wines, visit botabox.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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About Bota Box ®

Bota Box is one of the most popular premium wine brands in the U.S. and is the U.S. category leader in premium 3-liter boxed wine1. Named 2020 "Wine Brand of the Year" by Market Watch magazine, the Bota Box portfolio includes Nighthawk® by Bota Box, which offers wines with a richer, bolder flavor profile, and Bota Box Breeze, America's number one light wine brand. In addition to 3-liter bag-in-box cartons, select Bota Box wines are also packaged in 500-milliliter Tetra Paks. Produced at the Bota Box Certified Sustainable California winery, Bota's ecologically friendly, portable, shatter-proof 3-liter cartons use state-of-the-art technology that keeps the wine fresh for up to 30 days once open. Delicato Family Wines launched Bota Box in 2003, taking inspiration from traditional Spanish wine skins known as "botas". For more information, visit www.botabox.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Delicato Family Wines

Delicato Family Wines is a fourth-generation, family-owned company founded in 1924 and ranks among the largest wine companies in the U.S. Delicato's diversified portfolio of leading wine brands includes Bota Box, Coppola Diamond Collection, Noble Vines, Gnarly Head, Z. Alexander Brown, Coppola Director's Cut, Black Stallion, Three Finger Jack, 1924, and Schmitt Söhne Family Wines (Germany). Transcendent Wines, Delicato's fine wine portfolio, includes such luxury brands as Black Stallion Limited Release (Napa) and Diora (Monterey, Calif.) in addition to imported luxury estate wines such as Stoneleigh (New Zealand) and Torbreck Vintners (Australia). For more information, visit www.delicato.com and follow on LinkedIn and Facebook.

1 Source: Circana, Total MULO+ with Convenience, 52 Weeks Ending June 14, 2026

2 As compared with the equivalent amount of wine packaged and shipped in glass bottles

SOURCE Bota Box