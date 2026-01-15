Bota Box Invites Wine Lovers to Look on the Brightside with New Refreshing White Blend

New Bota Box "Brightside" Combines Fan-Favorite Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio in One Bright, Crisp Blend in Bota's Signature Alternative Packaging

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bota Box, America's favorite premium boxed wine brand 1, announced today the launch of Bota Box "Brightside", a refreshing blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio. The new white wine is the first addition to Bota Box's award-winning core portfolio in more than a decade and will be available at retail locations nationwide starting this month in two formats: Bota Box's signature lightweight, shatterproof 3-liter boxes and 500-milliliter Tetra Pak "Minis".

"Brightside" delivers a lighter, brighter wine style that aligns with American wine drinkers' growing preferences

"Wine drinkers are increasingly choosing light and bright white blends, whose sales are up 14 percent in the last year,"1 notes Andrew Blok, Marketing Director for the Bota Box portfolio. "Bota Box's award-winning Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio are already popular with premium wine drinkers, so creating a blend of these varietals that highlights the best attributes of each was a natural move," Blok continued.

While Bota Box Brightside's packaging may not be traditional, the wine inside is: Bota Box "Brightside" is a crisp, easy-drinking blend of nearly equal parts Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio, crafted to complement relaxed moments and everyday occasions. Made in a light, refreshing style, and clocking in at 11.5% ABV, the wine bursts with flavors of lemon zest, white peach and grapefruit. Bota Box Brightside pairs perfectly with sunshine, afternoon hangs and light meals.

Bota Box's 3-liter bag-in-box format is portable, convenient and environmentally friendly, with a lower carbon footprint than glass bottles. As white blends surge in popularity nationwide, Bota Box "Brightside" delivers a lighter, brighter wine style that aligns with American wine drinkers' growing preference for refreshing, easy-drinking wines.

Bota Box Brightside Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio can be found at major retailers nationwide including Kroger, Publix, Total Wine & More, HEB, Meijer, and more starting this month. The 3-liter box is equivalent to four bottles of wine and is priced at a suggested retail price of $24, while the 500-milliliter Bota Mini is priced at $6.

About Bota ®

Bota Box is one of the most popular premium wine brands in the U.S. and is the U.S. category leader in premium 3-liter boxed wine1. Named 2020 "Wine Brand of the Year" by Market Watch magazine, the Bota Box portfolio includes Nighthawk® by Bota Box, which offers wines with a richer, bolder flavor profile, and Bota Box Breeze, America's number one light wine brand. In addition to 3-liter bag-in-box cartons, select Bota Box wines are also packaged in 500-milliliter Tetra Paks. Produced at the Bota Box Certified Sustainable California winery, Bota's ecologically friendly, portable, shatter-proof 3-liter cartons use state-of-the-art technology that keeps the wine fresh for up to 30 days once open. Delicato Family Wines launched Bota Box in 2003, taking inspiration from traditional Spanish wine skins known as "botas". For more information, visit www.botabox.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

1) Source: Circana, Total MULO+C, 52 Weeks Ending 11/30/25

