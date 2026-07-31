Bottomline positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Insider Risk Management, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Insider Risk Management vendors.

Bottomline, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Bottomline as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Insider Risk Management, 2026. This marks the sixth consecutive year Bottomline has been recognized in the report.

Kunal Kumar, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Bottomline has established itself as a leader in the Insider Risk Management market through its strong focus on user-centric risk analytics, behavioral intelligence, and proactive threat detection capabilities. The company's ability to correlate user activities across critical systems, identify anomalous behavior patterns, and provide actionable insights enables organizations to effectively mitigate insider threats while supporting regulatory compliance and business resilience. Combined with its continued investment in analytics-driven innovation and customer success, Bottomline demonstrates a compelling balance of technology excellence and market impact, positioning it among the leaders in the IRM space."

QKS Group defines Insider Risk Management (IRM) as a proactive, intelligence-driven approach to identifying and mitigating risks originating from within an organization, whether from employees, contractors, or compromised accounts. Where traditional security focuses on external threats and perimeter defense, IRM recognizes that the most damaging risks often come from users who already have legitimate access. Modern IRM goes beyond detecting isolated suspicious events. It builds a continuous, contextual understanding of how people and systems behave, learning individual patterns, correlating actions across channels and time, and inferring intent to distinguish between a careless mistake, a compromised account, and a deliberate threat.

Bottomline differentiates itself in the IRM market through its payments-centric, forensic-grade approach to insider risk, especially in regulated financial environments. It stands out by combining non-invasive, agentless session capture with screen-by-screen replay, keystroke-level visibility, and machine learning-based behavioral analytics tuned for fraud and compliance workflows. Unlike broader enterprise IRM platforms, Bottomline is optimized for monitoring core banking, payments, and transaction systems, helping teams investigate suspicious activity with defensible evidence and lower operational friction. Its strong focus on privacy, auditability, and rapid case reconstruction makes it especially compelling for banks and other regulated organizations.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Insider Risk Management, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"We are honored to be recognized by QKS Group as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Insider Risk Management for the sixth consecutive year. Insider risk remains a growing challenge for financial institutions as they balance security, compliance, and operational efficiency. We believe this recognition reflects the value of our payments-centric approach to insider risk, combining behavioral analytics, session-level visibility, and defensible evidence to help banks and regulated organizations stay ahead of evolving threats while meeting the highest standards of compliance and privacy." Dalit Amitai, Head of Product and Technology for CFRM, Bottomline.

Additional Resources:

About Bottomline:

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $172 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Media Contact:

Heather Pavliga

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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