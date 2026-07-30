ThreatMark positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence Solutions 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading behavioral biometrics and device intelligence solution vendors.

ThreatMark, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named ThreatMark as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence Solutions, 2026.

Vishal Jagasia, Associate Director at QKS Group, states, "ThreatMark is strongly positioned in the Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence market through its focus on continuous behavioral intelligence and proactive fraud disruption. The ThreatMark Platform combines behavioral biometrics, device intelligence, transaction context, and threat intelligence to detect account takeover, APP fraud, phishing, remote access attacks, and social engineering. Its continuously updated behavioral profiles, pre-trained AI models, ScamFlag, Smart Insights, Cyber Fraud Fusion Center, and FraudIntel help financial institutions improve detection accuracy, accelerate investigations, and disrupt coordinated fraud while maintaining a low-friction customer experience."

Divya Baranawal, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states "ThreatMark's market position reflects its ability to address complex digital banking fraud, particularly scams and authorized fraud that traditional controls often miss. By correlating behavioral, device, transaction, and attack-infrastructure signals, the ThreatMark Platform helps identify fraud rings, mule networks, social engineering, and coordinated attack campaigns. Its banking-focused intelligence, pre-trained models, FraudIntel, and managed threat expertise enable institutions to move from reactive detection toward earlier intervention and more proactive fraud disruption."

QKS Group defines Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence Solution as a technology that passively and continuously monitors, analyzes, and authenticates users based on their behavioral, cognitive, and response attributes, such as keystroke dynamics, device handling, touchscreen interaction, mouse movements, navigation patterns, form context and fluency, and data familiarity across the entire customer lifecycle. Behavioral Biometrics & Device Intelligence leverages advanced analytics and machine learning modules to generate behavioral risk scores continuously. This helps reduce false positives, minimize risk identification and remediation time, and drive a frictionless customer experience.

ThreatMark differentiates itself in the Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence market through a banking-specific approach that evaluates the wider fraud ecosystem rather than treating suspicious sessions or transactions as isolated incidents. The ThreatMark Platform brings together user interaction patterns, device attributes, payment activity, beneficiary context, and attack-infrastructure indicators to expose links between manipulated customers, compromised devices, mule accounts, fraud rings, and organized scam campaigns. Its capability to recognize risk from the first interaction through pre-trained machine-learning models reduces the need for lengthy data-acquisition and tuning cycles, supporting faster implementation and earlier value realization. ThreatMark further stands out through ScamFlag's coverage of authorized push payment scams and remote-access manipulation, FraudIntel's cross-institution view of connected criminal activity, and the expert support provided through its Cyber Fraud Fusion Center. This combination enables digitally mature financial institutions to uncover coordinated threats earlier, reduce dependence on fragmented fraud tools, and intervene before suspicious activity progresses into financial loss.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Behavioral Biometrics and Device Intelligence Solutions, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Michal Tresner, CEO and Co-founder, ThreatMark: "Being named a Leader in the Spark Matrix confirms what our customers see every day. Fraud has shifted from breaking into accounts to manipulating the people who own them, and stopping it takes more than authentication. It takes understanding behavior, device, and intent together, in real time. This recognition reflects the trust financial institutions place in ThreatMark to protect their customers, and it drives us to keep raising the standard for the entire industry."

Krystof Hillar, CTO and Co-founder, ThreatMark: "This placement reflects the depth of our Behavioral Intelligence Platform. We built ThreatMark to combine behavioral biometrics, device intelligence, transaction analysis, and threat intelligence in one real-time framework, so banks can disrupt fraud across the full customer journey rather than at a single checkpoint. QKS recognized the value of that unified approach, and it is the foundation we keep building on as fraud tactics evolve."

Additional Resources:

About ThreatMark:

ThreatMark is a scam prevention company helping leading European and U.S. banks and credit unions combat scam and social engineering fraud through cutting-edge behavioral intelligence technology. Founded in 2015, ThreatMark pioneered the Fraud Disruption Ecosystem — a comprehensive approach to preventing fraud across the entire customer journey by proactively disrupting fraud rings. The company protects more than 50 million consumers across three continents and processes over 2 billion logins and 500 million transactions yearly. For more information, visit www.threatmark.com.

Media Contacts:

Nico Severino

Chief Revenue Officer

ThreatMark

[email protected]

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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Media Contacts:

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QKS Group

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SOURCE QKS Group