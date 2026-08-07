BougeRV 9th Anniversary Sale Kicks Off

Go further, stay longer, and enjoy ultimate outdoor comfort!

HOUSTON, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to top-tier outdoor living solutions, BougeRV is celebrating its 9th Anniversary with our biggest sale of the year from July 29 to August 31. To thank our global community, we're offering unbeatable deals across key categories—including portable fridges, air conditioners, flexible solar panels, and camp lights for camping, RVing, and off-grid living.

9th Anniversary Top Perks

BougeRV 9th Anniversary Sale BougeRV 9th Anniversary Giveaway

Up to 70% OFF: Massive price drops on selected top-selling outdoor gear!

Massive price drops on selected top-selling outdoor gear! 30-Day Price Guarantee: Shop with confidence—we cover the price difference!

Shop with confidence—we cover the price difference! Exclusive Member Perks: Register & subscribe to unlock an extra 5% OFF promo code, member-only pricing on select items, and 3x Reward Points on every order!

Register & subscribe to unlock an extra 5% OFF promo code, member-only pricing on select items, and 3x Reward Points on every order! Free Tiered Gifts: Spend $500 or more to qualify for a free gift based on your order total, such as an outdoor fan, a 100W solar panel, or a portable espresso maker!

Lock in your savings now: https://www.bougerv.com/pages/bougerv-day

Featured Anniversary Deals

Up to 70% OFF on selected items across the site—including our 2026 new arrivals! Here are 3 of our top summer best-sellers you won't want to miss:

1. PC35 Portable Air Conditioner

Original: $599.99 | Sale: $299.99 (50% OFF)

Highlights: 3,500 BTU cooling power that chills a 2-person tent in just 15 minutes. Features ultra-quiet operation and low power draw to beat temperatures up to 109°F.

2. CRD2 V2.0 Dual-Zone Fridge with 240Wh Battery

Original: $639.99+ | Sale: $479.99+ (25% OFF)

Highlights: Dual-zone independent temp control (-4°F to 68°F) with a built-in 240Wh LiFePO4 battery and all-terrain wheels for ultimate off-grid freedom.

3. Yuma 200W CIGS Flexible Solar Panel (Pre-Punched Holes)

Original: $579.99 | Sale: $389.99 (33% OFF)

Highlights: Bendable CIGS technology that fits curved RV roofs seamlessly. Delivers up to 38% more power in low-light and cloudy conditions than rigid panels.

9th Anniversary Pet Campaign: "Pets Go with BougeRV"

The party continues on social media! Join our "Pets Go with BougeRV" giveaway on Instagram & Facebook. Share photos and stories of outdoor adventures with your pets for a chance to win exclusive anniversary prize packs and top-rated gear! —worth $2,909.91 in total!

About BougeRV

Created by outdoor adventure enthusiasts, BougeRV is dedicated to providing ultimate outdoor living solutions. From portable fridges and air conditioners to flexible solar panels and power stations, BougeRV empowers campers, RVers, and off-grid explorers to live comfortably anywhere.

SOURCE BougeRV