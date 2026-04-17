BougeRV Expands Portable Cooling Lineup with Feature-Rich CRD2 V2.0 and Compact CRH20 Fridges for On-the-Go Living
News provided byBougeRV
Apr 17, 2026, 11:00 ET
HOUSTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BougeRV, a leader in off-grid and outdoor living solutions, today announced the launch of two new portable refrigerators—the CRD2 V2.0 Dual-Zone Portable Fridge and the CRH20 Portable Fridge—designed to deliver reliable, high-performance cooling for everything from extended overlanding trips to everyday travel.
As more consumers embrace road travel, van life, and off-grid exploration, the need for efficient, flexible, and durable cooling solutions has grown significantly. BougeRV's latest lineup meets that demand with two distinct offerings: a high-capacity, tech-enabled system and a compact, grab-and-go unit.
CRD2 V2.0: Dual-Zone, Smart-Controlled Cooling for Extended Trips
Engineered for longer journeys and demanding environments, the CRD2 V2.0 is a next-generation portable fridge/freezer that combines capacity, control, and durability.
Key features include:
- Independent Dual-Zone Cooling: Customize each compartment separately with temperatures ranging from -4°F to 68°F, allowing users to freeze, refrigerate, or turn off zones as needed
- Multiple Capacities: Available in 43QT, 52QT, and 61QT, providing ample space for family trips, group camping, or extended travel
- Powerful Cooling Performance: Capable of reaching 0°F even in ambient temperatures up to 90°F, ensuring reliable performance in hot climates
- Extended Runtime with Optional Battery: When paired with BougeRV's 240Wh LiFePO4 battery (sold separately), the unit delivers up to 20 hours of cooling (depending on size and conditions)
- Multi-Power Compatibility: Operates via AC (100–240V), DC (12/24V), and solar panels (battery required), offering seamless integration into off-grid setups
- Smart App Control: Monitor and adjust temperature remotely through the BougeRV mobile app for added convenience
- Whisper-Quiet Operation: Runs at ≤35dB, making it suitable for overnight use in vans, RVs, or tents
- Portable, Rugged Design: Built with integrated wheels and handles for easy transport across campsites or worksites
CRH20: Compact, Fast-Cooling Convenience for Everyday Use
Designed for mobility and simplicity, the CRH20 Portable Fridge offers a compact yet powerful cooling solution ideal for shorter trips and daily use.
Key features include:
- Compact, Space-Saving Design: Easy to fit in cars, trucks, or small camping setups without sacrificing functionality
- Rapid Cooling Performance: Quickly cool down to 0°F even in ambient temperatures as high as 90°F
- Extended Runtime with Optional Battery: Power for up to 30 hours with optional 240Wh LiFePO4 battery
- Simple, Intuitive Controls: Streamlined interface for easy temperature adjustment on the go
- Vehicle-Ready Power: Compatible with AC (100–240V), DC (12/24V), and solar panels (battery required) - making it ideal for road trips, commuting, and tailgating
- Lightweight & Portable: Designed for easy transport, making it a convenient option for day trips, picnics, and outdoor events
Built for the Modern Outdoor Lifestyle
Together, the CRD2 V2.0 and CRH20 reflect BougeRV's commitment to bringing home-level convenience into outdoor environments. Whether users need a high-capacity, fully customizable cooling system or a compact, everyday fridge, BougeRV offers solutions tailored to a wide range of use cases.
"These products are designed to meet people where they are—whether that's a multi-day off-grid expedition or a simple day at the beach," said Jason, a BougeRV spokesperson. "Our goal is to make outdoor living more comfortable, more flexible, and more accessible."
Availability
The BougeRV CRD2 V2.0 and CRH20 Portable Fridges will be available starting mid-April via BougeRV's official website and Amazon storefronts across the U.S., Europe, and Canada.
About BougeRV
BougeRV is dedicated to empowering outdoor adventurers with reliable, portable, and high-performance appliances. Through a thoughtfully designed ecosystem of outdoor appliances, batteries, and solar solutions, BougeRV helps people go further, stay longer, and live better — wherever the journey leads.
SOURCE BougeRV
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