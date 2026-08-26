Bountiful Farms Extends Its Lead as Massachusetts' Most Awarded Solventless Cannabis Producer

2026 awards, industry collaborations and adult-use expansion build on more than five years of leadership in live hash rosin and premium cannabis

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bountiful Farms, an independent Massachusetts cannabis cultivator and the state's most awarded solventless cannabis producer, continues its winning streak in 2026, earning top honors at the U4EA Jar Test and NECANN for its live hash rosin, solventless concentrates and premium cannabis flower.

The latest wins build on more than five years of recognition across leading cannabis competitions, including NECANN, High Times Cannabis Cup, Cultivators Cup, Greenskeeper Cup and Roll Up Cup, and reinforce Bountiful Farms' reputation for expertise across genetics, cultivation and solventless production.

At the 2026 U4EA Jar Test, Bountiful Farms' Fumez + Beltz earned Best Overall and 1st Place Connoisseur's Choice. Collaborations also earned recognition, with Breathe Free taking 2nd Place Peer's Choice for Strawberry Slaps and Aura earning 1st Place Peer's Choice for Strawnana. The wins followed another strong showing at NECANN 2026, where Lemon N Limez was named Best Overall Non-Solvent Concentrate and earned 1st Place Non-Solvent Concentrate.

"We're incredibly humbled and honored by the recognition, especially because so much work goes into every harvest and every batch before it ever reaches a competition," said Zach Taylor, Head of Cultivation at Bountiful Farms. "We've always believed that great rosin starts with great flower, so we're constantly looking at everything from the genetics we select to how we grow, wash and refine each batch. We're proud of what we've built, and we're always looking at what's next and how we can make it even better."

More Than Five Years of Award-Winning Cannabis

Bountiful Farms' solventless story dates back to 2021, and since then the cultivator has earned consistent recognition across solventless concentrate, solventless vape, and flower categories.

Recent first-place and Best Overall honors include:

2026 U4EA Jar Test: Best Overall and 1st Place Connoisseur's Choice, Fumez + Beltz

Best Overall and 1st Place Connoisseur's Choice, Fumez + Beltz 2026 NECANN: Best Overall and 1st Place Non-Solvent Concentrate, Lemon N Limez

Best Overall and 1st Place Non-Solvent Concentrate, Lemon N Limez 2025 High Times: 1st Place Non-Solvent Vape, Fumez + Beltz Live Hash Rosin Cartridge

1st Place Non-Solvent Vape, Fumez + Beltz Live Hash Rosin Cartridge 2025 Roll Up Cup: 1st Place Non-Solvent Concentrate, Candy Fumez Premium Live Hash Rosin

1st Place Non-Solvent Concentrate, Candy Fumez Premium Live Hash Rosin 2025 NECANN: 1st Place Non-Solvent Vape, GMO x Sour Saunders Live Hash Rosin Cartridge

1st Place Non-Solvent Vape, GMO x Sour Saunders Live Hash Rosin Cartridge 2023 Greenskeeper Cup: Best Overall Non-Solvent, Rainbow Guava

Best Overall Non-Solvent, Rainbow Guava 2023 Greenskeeper Cup: Best Overall Flower, Pina Grande

Best Overall Flower, Pina Grande 2022 Cultivators Cup: 1st Place Flower, Slap & Tickle

1st Place Flower, Slap & Tickle 2021 High Times People's Choice: 1st Place Indica Flower, Secret Formula

1st Place Indica Flower, Secret Formula 2021 Cultivators Cup: 1st Place Flower, Pina Grande

Producing high-quality live hash rosin consistently is difficult to scale because the finished product depends on tight control across genetics, cultivation, harvest and post-harvest processing. That expertise is increasingly being tapped by other Massachusetts cultivators, who are turning to Bountiful Farms to wash their flower and produce live hash rosin. The partnerships reflect the trust Bountiful Farms has built among fellow cultivators and its growing role in Massachusetts' solventless cannabis industry.

Growing Across Massachusetts

Bountiful Farms' continued recognition comes during a period of broader growth. Originally a medical-only cannabis cultivator, Bountiful Farms has expanded into adult use, opening recreational dispensaries in Framingham and Rowley over the past year.

Massachusetts consumers can shop Bountiful Farms flower, live hash rosin, concentrates, rosin vapes and other cannabis products at:

Bountiful Farms Framingham

315 Worcester Road

Framingham, MA 01701

Medical + Recreational

Bountiful Farms Rowley

300 Newburyport Turnpike, Unit 1

Rowley, MA 01969

Recreational

About Bountiful Farms

Bountiful Farms is an award-winning, independent cannabis cultivator and one of Massachusetts' leading cannabis wholesalers, with a recreational dispensary in Rowley and a medical and recreational dispensary in Framingham. The cultivator operates a state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility in Lakeville, where Chief Cultivation Officer Zachary Taylor and his team cultivate premium cannabis and produce live hash rosin with a focus on quality, innovation and craftsmanship. Bountiful Farms has earned dozens of awards across leading cannabis competitions, including NECANN, High Times Cannabis Cup, Greenskeeper Cup, Roll Up Cup, The Jar Test: Baystate Shakeup and the Cultivators Cup, with Best Overall, first-place and People's Choice honors spanning flower, live hash rosin, vape cartridges and infused products. For more information, visit BountifulFarms.care and follow Bountiful Farms on Instagram.

SOURCE Bountiful Farms Inc