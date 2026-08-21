Bountiful Farms Launches Blends, New Solventless Line Inspired by Massachusetts Culture

Award-winning cannabis brand officially launches six-product hash rosin line after early Blends release sells out at retail

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bountiful Farms, an independent Massachusetts cannabis cultivator and one of the state's most decorated solventless producers, today announced the official launch of Blends, a new line of live hash rosin inspired by the people, places and traditions that make Massachusetts unique. Featuring six products with names rooted in local culture, Blends brings together complementary cultivars to create distinct flavor profiles that could not exist from a single strain alone. The launch follows an early retail preview that quickly sold out.

Bountiful Farms introduced Blends, a new line of live hash rosin inspired by the people, places and traditions that make Massachusetts unique.

The launch builds on Bountiful Farms' leadership in solventless cannabis, where the company's Premium Live Hash Rosin has held the category's leading position in Massachusetts for more than a year and earned more awards than any other solventless cannabis brand in the state. Early response to Blends has continued that momentum, with the new products selling out within the first week at several retailers including Reverie 73.

"We've built a strong following around our rosin, and Blends gives us an opportunity to expand on that without changing what made people trust the brand in the first place," said Jeff Barton, CEO of Bountiful Farms. "We wanted to create a different solventless experience while maintaining the quality, craftsmanship and consistency people expect from Bountiful. Every blend is developed intentionally, from the cultivars we bring together to the final flavor and experience."

The Inspiration

Each blend is inspired by Massachusetts and combines complementary cultivars to create flavor profiles and experiences that could not exist from a single strain alone. The initial lineup includes Plum Island Purple, Back Berry Bay, Storrowed, P-Town Pineapple, Plymouth Rock Papaya and Zakim Zkittles, with names and flavor profiles drawing from places and experiences all too familiar to Massachusetts consumers.

For example, Plum Island Purple takes inspiration from the North Shore with grape, plum and berry flavors, while P-Town Pineapple brings tropical pineapple, watermelon and citrus candy notes. Storrowed takes a different approach, with a gas-forward flavor profile and a name familiar to anyone who has ever experienced one of Boston's low-clearance bridges.

"Massachusetts is a blend of people, places and traditions, and we wanted the line to have a real connection to where we're from," said Zach Taylor, Head of Cultivation at Bountiful Farms. "Every blend starts with the genetics. We're bringing cultivars together because they create something unique, with flavor profiles and terpene combinations that simply aren't possible from a single strain."

The products are made by the same cultivation and solventless teams behind the company's Premium Rosin portfolio, and the new line expands Bountiful Farms' portfolio within the growing solventless category, which already includes Premium Hash Rosin, Temple Balls, Rosin Jam, Rosin Thumbprints and occasional Limited drops of Full Melt. While Premium Rosin remains the company's most selective, single-cultivar offering, Blends provides an entry point into the Bountiful Farms portfolio.

The Early Response

"The response was immediate," said Corey Kennedy at Reverie 73. "We sold through our Blends inventory in the first week. Bountiful already has a strong customer following, and people were excited to try something new from the brand."

The launch follows continued momentum for Bountiful Farms across Massachusetts. The brand has built its reputation around cultivation, product quality and solventless production, earning multiple awards at NECANN Boston in 2026, including "Best in Show" for Lemon N Limez. Most recently, Bountiful Farms took home six of the seven honors in the blind taste test "The Jar Test: Baystate Shakeup," including "Best Overall," along with top honors for collaborations with Aura and Breathe Free.

Blends is now available in 1-gram jars at Bountiful Farms dispensaries in Framingham and Rowley along with select dispensaries across Massachusetts.

About Bountiful Farms

Bountiful Farms is an award-winning, independent cannabis cultivator and one of Massachusetts' leading cannabis wholesalers, with a recreational dispensary in Rowley and medical and a recreational dispensary in Framingham. The cultivator operates a state-of-the-art cultivation and processing facility in Lakeville, where Chief Cultivation Officer Zachary Taylor and his team cultivate premium cannabis and produce live hash rosin with a focus on quality, innovation and craftsmanship. Bountiful Farms has earned dozens of awards across leading cannabis competitions, including NECANN, High Times Cannabis Cup, Greenskeeper Cup, Roll Up Cup, The Jar Test: Baystate Shakeup and the Cultivators Cup, with Best Overall, first-place and People's Choice honors spanning flower, live hash rosin, vape cartridges and infused products. For more information, visit BountifulFarms.care and follow Bountiful Farms on Instagram.

SOURCE Bountiful Farms Inc