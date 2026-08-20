BOXABL Unveils Server Pod Concept, Invites Data Center Industry to Explore Custom Factory-Built Designs

Factory-built Server Pod concept targets data center deployment as sector investment is projected to reach $3 trillion by 2030. Server Pods are a design concept, not a product currently in production or for sale.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL), the factory-built construction company known for reimagining how buildings are made, today unveiled its Server Pod concept — a design study for modular, factory-assembled enclosures intended to house AI and cloud computing infrastructure. The Server Pod is a concept only as BOXABL has not begun manufacturing Server Pods. BOXABL is publishing the concept to demonstrate what its factory is capable of building and to invite data center developers, operators and equipment vendors to engage BOXABL to design and manufacture custom structures for their specific deployments. BOXABL's factory is available to partner and build custom designs of nearly any kind, and the company believes factory assembly can address some of the speed, cost and labor challenges facing the data center industry as it heads toward what JLL Research calls one of the largest infrastructure investment supercycles in the modern era.

Rendering of Server Pod Concept.

According to JLL's 2026 Global Data Center Market Outlook, the sector is expected to grow at a 14% CAGR through 2030, with roughly 100 GW of new capacity coming online between 2026 and 2030 — nearly doubling global capacity. Meeting that demand is expected to require up to $3 trillion in total investment: approximately $1.2 trillion in real estate asset value creation, plus another $1 to $2 trillion in tenant spending to fit out space with servers, GPUs and networking equipment. JLL also reports that data center construction costs have risen at a 7% CAGR since 2020 and that speed to power is now the top site-selection criterion for developers — with grid connection wait times exceeding four years in many primary markets.

"The data center industry needs to build faster than it currently can, and we think our factory can help," said Paolo Tiramani, Co-CEO of BOXABL. "Construction costs are climbing and grid connection queues are years long, right when the world needs capacity faster than ever. We built BOXABL to take housing off the job site and onto an assembly line. The Server Pod concept is our way of showing the industry what that same approach could look like for compute infrastructure. We are not selling Server Pods today — we are inviting companies to bring us their data center problems and partner to design and build a custom solution."

A design concept, not a product line

To illustrate the idea, BOXABL developed a set of concept configurations that share a single design language and scale from compact edge deployments to campus-scale installations. The specifications below are conceptual design targets used for illustration; they are not specifications of any manufactured product and would be finalized only through project-level engineering with a customer:

10-foot Server Pod — concept envisioning a 0.5 petaflop tier, 8 racks (7', 42U), up to 250 servers and 15 cores, in a 10' x 8.5' insulated envelope with 9' ceilings.

— concept envisioning a 0.5 petaflop tier, 8 racks (7', 42U), up to 250 servers and 15 cores, in a 10' x 8.5' insulated envelope with 9' ceilings. 20-foot Server Pod — concept envisioning a 1.0 petaflop tier, 16 racks (7', 42U), up to 500 servers and 30 cores, in a 20' x 8.5' envelope.

— concept envisioning a 1.0 petaflop tier, 16 racks (7', 42U), up to 500 servers and 30 cores, in a 20' x 8.5' envelope. 40-foot Server Pod — concept envisioning a 2.0 petaflop format, 36 racks (7', 42U), up to 900 servers and 56 cores.

— concept envisioning a 2.0 petaflop format, 36 racks (7', 42U), up to 900 servers and 56 cores. Server Tron — a 2,500-square-foot, enterprise-scale concept envisioned at 16 petaflop operations per second, extending the same modular design language to higher-throughput campus deployments.

As envisioned, each pod would pair filtered-air and liquid-cooled precision cooling with an energy-efficient, thermally broken building envelope, so operators could dedicate space to processing power rather than additional real estate. The concept calls for each unit to leave the factory as a pre-cabled, clean enclosure built around pre-installed racks, on a structural pallet frame with integrated fork pockets for rapid positioning on site. Actual configurations, cooling approaches and equipment would be determined with each customer.

Conceptual engineering targets used in the design study include 2-inch exterior wall, floor-over-frame and ceiling assemblies each targeting an R-8 insulation value, a 50 psf floor live load, a 40 psf roof live load, and a 110 mph wind speed rating. In a custom project, on-site work would generally include validating site conditions (wind, snow, seismic and flood considerations), site prep, utilities, anchoring, permitting, easements and setbacks, and connecting servers, structural elements and electrical service. All engineering, ratings and equipment loading would be subject to project-level design and review and could differ materially from the concept.

Companies interested in exploring a custom Server Pod or data center project can share their interest at https://www.boxabl.com/ai-data-centers.

Open for custom design and manufacturing partnerships

JLL's outlook notes that AI represented roughly a quarter of data center workloads in 2025, with a shift anticipated in 2027 as inference overtakes training as the dominant AI compute requirement — a transition expected to push workloads from centralized clusters toward distributed, regional deployments. BOXABL believes factory-built, repeatable structures could be well suited to that shift. The company is now seeking to engage data center developers, hyperscalers, colocation providers, equipment manufacturers and other partners interested in contracting BOXABL to design and manufacture custom modular structures for their deployments. The Server Pod concept is a starting point for those conversations; BOXABL's factory can be engaged to build custom designs tailored to a partner's specific requirements. Any Server Pod or similar product would be developed and built only under such an agreement, and there is no assurance that any agreement will be reached or that any such product will be built.

About BOXABL

BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL) is a factory-built construction company on a mission to solve the housing crisis by making building as efficient as manufacturing. The company designs and produces modular structures on an assembly line, with the goal of dramatically reducing the time, cost and labor required versus traditional site-built construction. BOXABL's factory is also available to design and manufacture custom structures for commercial partners, and the company is exploring new categories, including concepts for modular compute infrastructure for AI and cloud data centers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding BOXABL's Server Pod concept, the capabilities of BOXABL's factory, BOXABL's ability to secure custom design and manufacturing agreements, anticipated demand for AI and data center infrastructure, and industry growth projections sourced from third parties. The Server Pod is a design concept only. BOXABL has not manufactured any Server Pod units, has no Server Pod units available for sale, and has not entered into any agreement to build them; specifications described herein are conceptual and subject to change. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that BOXABL does not enter into any customer agreements or does not develop or manufacture any such product, and those described in BOXABL's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BOXABL undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Boxabl