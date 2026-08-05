Boyd Street Capital Launches HealthTech Platform Fund II, a $100 Million Target Growth Fund Focused on Advancing the Future of Healthcare

Firm expands its global healthcare innovation platform through growth capital, commercialization, and strategic partnerships

NORMAN, Okla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Street Capital today announced the launch of HealthTech Platform Fund II, a $100 million target growth capital fund dedicated to investing in growth-stage healthcare technology companies developing innovative solutions across artificial intelligence, digital health, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare software, and healthcare infrastructure.

The launch of HealthTech Platform Fund II marks a defining milestone in Boyd Street Capital's Mission 2030 strategy to build a globally connected healthcare innovation platform. By integrating growth capital, commercialization expertise, an integrated Venture Studio, and strategic partnerships across research institutions, health systems, industry, and capital providers, the firm is creating an ecosystem designed to accelerate the translation of healthcare innovation from discovery to patient care.

More than a venture fund, HealthTech Platform Fund II serves as the growth capital engine powering a broader platform focused on advancing healthcare innovation worldwide. The platform connects research institutions, health systems, industry, entrepreneurs, family offices and capital into a single commercialization ecosystem designed to accelerate the translation of healthcare innovation from laboratory discovery to global clinical adoption.

In conjunction with the launch, Boyd Street Capital announced the appointment of Lisa Risser as General Partner of HealthTech Platform Fund II. Risser will help lead the fund's investment strategy and commercialization initiatives while working closely with portfolio companies and strategic partners across the healthcare ecosystem.

Boyd Street Capital is building a globally connected healthcare innovation platform through strategic partnerships with research institutions, health systems, founders, investors, and industry leaders. The platform is designed to identify, commercialize, and scale breakthrough healthcare technologies across international markets while accelerating innovation from discovery through clinical adoption. Through its growing global network, Boyd Street Capital is already facilitating cross-border commercialization initiatives, bringing promising technologies developed outside the United States into the U.S. healthcare market while helping American healthcare innovations expand internationally through strategic partnerships, platform creation, and market access.

"Healthcare is entering one of the most transformative periods in its history," said James Spann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Street Capital. "The convergence of artificial intelligence, digital health, precision medicine, and new models of care is creating extraordinary opportunities for entrepreneurs and innovators around the world.

"HealthTech Platform Fund II is more than a venture fund-it is the growth capital investment engine behind a broader healthcare innovation platform designed to accelerate commercialization, strengthen strategic partnerships, and help bring transformative technologies to patients faster. We are building a globally connected platform that moves innovation across borders, connecting world-class research, founders, health systems, industry partners, and capital to accelerate the adoption of healthcare technologies wherever they can create the greatest impact."

HealthTech Platform Fund II will focus its investments across several high-growth sectors, including:

Artificial Intelligence & Clinical Decision Support

Digital Health & Virtual Care

Medical Devices

Diagnostics

Healthcare Software

Healthcare Infrastructure

Care Delivery Innovation

Healthcare Data & Analytics

Commercialization Technologies

Unlike traditional venture capital funds, Boyd Street Capital's differentiated model extends well beyond providing growth capital. Through its integrated Venture Studio, portfolio companies receive hands-on support in commercialization strategy, executive recruitment, go-to-market planning, strategic partnerships, regulatory planning, operational scaling, and future capital formation.

"As we continue building Boyd Street Capital, we are intentionally assembling a leadership team with deep operational experience across every stage of healthcare innovation," Spann said. "Lisa Risser brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience in finance and operations within major health systems. Her firsthand understanding of how provider organizations evaluate, purchase, implement, and scale new technologies gives our founders an invaluable strategic advantage as they navigate commercialization. Her experience strengthens our ability to help entrepreneurs build solutions that healthcare organizations are prepared to adopt and scale."

Risser will lead the strategic development and investment activities of HealthTech Platform Fund II while working closely with entrepreneurs, portfolio companies, health systems, research institutions, and strategic partners to accelerate commercialization and company growth.

The launch of HealthTech Platform Fund II marks another milestone in Boyd Street Capital's Mission 2030 strategy to build one of the world's leading healthcare innovation and investment platforms.

The firm expects to announce additional strategic initiatives supporting the continued expansion of its HealthTech Platform in the coming months.

Founders, strategic partners, and prospective investors interested in learning more about HealthTech Platform Fund II are encouraged to visit www.boydstreetcap.com or contact Boyd Street Capital directly.

About Boyd Street Capital

Boyd Street Capital is building a global healthcare innovation platform that integrates growth capital, commercialization expertise, platform creation, and strategic partnerships to accelerate the future of healthcare. The firm invests in transformative early-stage healthcare technology companies while providing founders with the operational resources, strategic guidance, and industry relationships needed to build enduring businesses.

Through its integrated Venture Studio and an expanding international network of healthcare executives, research institutions, health systems, corporate partners, and investors, Boyd Street Capital is creating pathways for healthcare innovation to move seamlessly across global markets. The platform is already supporting cross-border commercialization initiatives by identifying breakthrough technologies developed internationally for introduction into the U.S. healthcare system while helping American innovations expand into international markets through strategic partnerships, platform creation, and commercialization support.

By connecting capital, clinical expertise, commercialization resources, and strategic relationships on a global scale, Boyd Street Capital is building one of the world's leading healthcare innovation platforms dedicated to accelerating technologies that improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Media Contact

Eliza McCloy

Operations Manager

Boyd Street Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Boyd Street Capital