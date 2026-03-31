In the news release, Boyd Street Ventures Launches Boyd Street Capital and Appoints Board to Support $500M Platform Strategy, issued 31-Mar-2026 by Boyd Street Ventures over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the media contact has been made public. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

New governance structure strengthens institutional positioning and supports long-term platform scale

NORMAN, Okla., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Street Ventures ("BSV") today announced the formation of Boyd Street Capital, a new holding company structure designed to support the firm's evolution into a multi-platform investment and commercialization platform targeting $500M+ in assets under management.

The firm also announced the appointment of its inaugural Holding Company Board of Directors, bringing together leaders across healthcare, finance, and institutional governance to support capital formation, platform strategy, and long-term scale.

Boyd Street Ventures launches Boyd Street Capital and appoints board to support $500M+ platform strategy. Post this

The formation of Boyd Street Capital reflects the firm's transition from a single-fund manager into a vertically integrated investment platform spanning venture capital, venture studio execution, and sector-focused strategies.

"Boyd Street Capital represents the next phase of our evolution," said James Spann, Founder and General Partner of Boyd Street Ventures. "We are building a platform designed to identify overlooked innovation, support founders through execution, and deliver strong outcomes for investors. Establishing a highly experienced board strengthens the governance foundation required to scale this platform responsibly."

Establishing an Institutional Platform

Boyd Street Capital will serve as the holding company for the Boyd Street platform, overseeing venture funds, venture studio operations, intellectual property, and platform-level partnerships.

The structure centralizes governance, compliance, and investor engagement while supporting the firm's ability to scale across multiple investment strategies. It positions Boyd Street Ventures to better align with institutional investors, family offices, healthcare systems, and strategic capital partners.

As part of this platform, Boyd Street will continue to expand its HealthTech Platform Fund, a sector-focused investment initiative designed to accelerate the commercialization of healthcare innovation through integrated capital and operational support.

Inaugural Board of Directors

The Boyd Street Capital Board of Directors brings together leaders with deep experience across healthcare systems, institutional governance, financial oversight, and capital formation.

Major General Elder Granger, M.D. (Ret.)

Major General Elder Granger is a retired U.S. Army physician executive and nationally recognized healthcare leader. He previously held senior leadership roles within the Defense Health Agency, overseeing large-scale healthcare systems and policy initiatives. He currently serves as President and CEO of The 5Ps, LLC and has held board roles with organizations including Cigna (2008–2025), Defense Logistics Health, and Kaleo. Dr. Granger brings deep expertise in healthcare governance, system leadership, and institutional strategy to support Boyd Street Capital's health technology platform.

Dominique "Dom" Haskett

Dom Haskett is a private markets professional focused on capital formation, business development, and investment sourcing. He has worked with institutional investors, family offices, and strategic partners to support deal origination and fundraising across middle-market opportunities. He currently serves as President of the Dallas County Housing Finance Corporation, where he oversees initiatives supporting affordable housing across Dallas County. A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Haskett brings a disciplined, execution-oriented perspective and strong network to support Boyd Street Capital's institutional growth and capital strategy.

Tracy S. Harris

Tracy S. Harris is a seasoned financial executive and corporate director with extensive experience in governance, audit oversight, and institutional finance. She serves as Chief Financial Officer of Sunflower Services, PBC, and as an independent director of Bally's Corporation where she chairs the audit committee. She also serves on the board of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. With more than two decades of leadership across public and private organizations, Ms. Harris brings deep expertise in financial strategy, risk management, and scaling organizations within institutional environments.

Jeff Gorman

Jeff Gorman is a globally experienced executive and strategic advisor with more than two decades of leadership across international markets, particularly in the Middle East. He is the founder and CEO of multiple advisory firms focused on sovereign advisory, geopolitical risk, and cross-border partnerships. His work has supported billions in international transactions across energy, infrastructure, and emerging technologies. With prior experience at General Electric and Raytheon, Mr. Gorman brings deep expertise in global markets, government relations, and strategic capital deployment.

Brian L. Cantrell

Brian Cantrell is a seasoned financial executive and board member with extensive experience in capital markets, energy, and corporate governance. He recently retired as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Alliance Resource Partners, where he served for nearly two decades. He currently serves on the Board of Directors and as Audit Committee Chair of Independence Power Holdings, Inc., and on advisory boards including Genisys Controls, Hydra Service, and Marine Development. Mr. Cantrell brings deep expertise in financial oversight, capital allocation, and institutional governance.

Board Observers

Boyd Street Capital's Board Observers provide specialized healthcare sector expertise, institutional networks, and operational experience that strengthen the firm's governance framework and support its health technology portfolio companies.

Brigadier General (Ret.) Shan K. Bagby, DMD, MHA, FACHE

Brigadier General Shan K. Bagby is a healthcare executive with more than three decades of military and healthcare leadership experience. He served as Chief of the U.S. Army Dental Corps and commanded Brooke Army Medical Center, the Department of Defense's largest medical center and only Level I trauma center. Following his military career, he led care model innovation at Cityblock Health, an Alphabet-backed company. He currently chairs the University Health Foundation Board and serves as an advisor to Army Medical Command.

Patrick Brown

Patrick Brown is a senior healthcare executive serving as Senior Vice President at Surgical Partners, where he focuses on physician partnerships, clinical operations, and strategic growth initiatives. He brings extensive experience working with healthcare providers and operating companies to improve performance, expand service lines, and align stakeholders across complex healthcare systems. Mr. Brown provides a strong operational and provider-network perspective to support Boyd Street Capital's healthcare strategy and portfolio company growth.

Supporting the Platform Strategy

Boyd Street Ventures' platform integrates venture capital investment with operational execution through its venture studio model and sector-focused strategies.

The platform includes:

Boyd Street Ventures Fund I, an early-stage venture fund investing across healthcare, fintech , infrastructure technology, and life sciences

, infrastructure technology, and life sciences The Venture Studio by BSV™ which provides commercialization and operational support to portfolio companies

The HealthTech Platform Fund, a dedicated strategy focused on accelerating healthcare innovation and commercialization

Together, these initiatives enable Boyd Street to identify promising technologies, support execution, and scale companies positioned to deliver strong venture outcomes.

About Boyd Street Capital

Boyd Street Capital is an integrated investment platform operating under its Mission 2030 strategy, combining venture capital, a venture studio, and sector-focused funds to build and scale high-growth companies. The platform partners with founders, health systems, and strategic institutions to accelerate commercialization, de-risk execution, and drive superior exit outcomes.

Boyd Street Ventures (BSV), the firm's early-stage venture arm, invests in under-the-radar companies across healthcare, life sciences, fintech, and infrastructure technology. Through its venture studio model and strategic ecosystem partnerships, BSV supports company formation, go-to-market execution, and scalable growth.

Together, the platform is designed to deliver consistent, above-market returns through a disciplined, operationally driven approach to venture investing.

For institutional investors, strategic partners, and healthcare organizations interested in Boyd Street Capital's platform, please contact the team at the information below.

Media Contact

Eliza McCloy

Investor Relations

Boyd Street Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Boyd Street Ventures