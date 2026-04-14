Boyer Launches AI "Strike Force" to Drive Immediate Market Wins; Appoints Industry Veteran Rob Kline to Lead Strategic GTM

MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Boyer, a premier Microsoft Solutions Partner, today announced a high-velocity strategic shift with the launch of the AI Agent Strike Force. This unit is engineered for one purpose: delivering rapid, tangible AI Agent victories across the enterprise landscape. To spearhead this offensive, Boyer has appointed software executive and strategic advisor Rob Kline to lead the firm's AI Strategy and Go-to-Market (GTM) efforts.

Proven Execution: Over 50 Live Copilot Agents and Counting

While much of the industry remains in the "proof of concept" stage, Boyer is delivering results in real-time. The AI Strike Force is backed by a proven track record of over 50 live AI Agents, with dozens currently deployed across our customer base today. We aren't just talking about the future of autonomous work; we are delivering active wins and measurable ROI for clients today.

Speed to Value: The AI Agent Strike Force

In a market saturated with AI theory, Boyer's Strike Force is built for execution. This specialized team moves beyond traditional, long-cycle consulting to focus on the immediate deployment of autonomous agentic AI. By targeting high-impact workflows within complex business systems, the Strike Force transforms AI potential into "Day One" operational wins, ensuring clients see value in weeks, not years.

A Strategic GTM Built on Seller Trust

Boyer's new GTM strategy is specifically designed to reinforce the trust and confidence of the Microsoft field. Recognizing the demand on Microsoft sellers to provide sophisticated, market-ready AI solutions, Boyer offers a "plug-and-play" tactical partnership.

"The marketplace is past the point of experimentation; organizations need agents that drive outcomes now," said Rob Kline, Senior Director of AI Strategy. "Our strategy is built to be the secret weapon for Microsoft sellers. We provide the tactical edge they need to walk into any complex environment with the confidence that we will deliver an immediate win and solidify their standing as the primary strategic partner, securing the 'first-agent-standing' position within their customer base."

Winning the Enterprise with Microsoft

The AI Agent Strike Force provides Microsoft sellers with:

Tactical Execution: A high-speed framework for identifying and deploying AI Agents that solve real-world business friction.

Strategic Domain Depth: Decades of experience managing mission-critical business systems, ensuring AI Agents are integrated into the core of the enterprise.

Market Momentum: A specialized GTM motion that quickly converts AI interest into closed deals and successful deployments.

"With Rob leading this charge, we are moving faster than the market to bridge the gap between AI's promise and its practical application," said Lee Witkop, CEO of Boyer. "Our AI Strike Force is the most reliable resource for Microsoft sellers who want to secure the 'Agent win' and lead their clients through the next era of digital transformation."

About Boyer & Associates

Boyer is an award-winning Microsoft Solutions Partner specializing in high-impact Business Applications and AI. By combining deep strategic expertise with a relentless focus on market execution, Boyer helps organizations leverage Microsoft Copilot and autonomous agents to revolutionize their business systems and achieve sustainable growth.

For details on Boyer's AI services, visit their website.

SOURCE Boyer and Associates