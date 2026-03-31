Boyer & Associates earns Microsoft designation for customer support

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Boyer & Associates announced today that it has earned Microsoft's new Support Services designation.

This designation recognizes top partners for outstanding customer support and was formally unveiled at Microsoft's Ignite conference last November. Microsoft is calling the new designation "a differentiator for partners demonstrating support excellence."

Microsoft Solution Partner Designation for Support Services (CNW Group/Boyer and Associates)

"For us, this designation is a big deal, and it confirms that we've been building Client Care on the right path all along," said Travis Hockert, Director of Client Care at Boyer. "It shows that Microsoft recognizes the things that matter most to us: Building strong and experienced teams, surrounded by solid processes that leverage modern, AI-capable case management will lead to incredible results and satisfied customers. It's a very proud moment to see Microsoft recognize what our customers already experience every day."

Before adding the support certification, Microsoft traditionally recognized top partners through six core Solutions Partner designations as part of their AI Cloud Partner program. Boyer already holds two of these designations, in the areas of Business Applications and Modern Work. The addition of the Support Services designation further demonstrates the company's all-around expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem.

Boyer underwent a rigorous evaluation to prove its capabilities as a top-tier support partner for Microsoft solutions and earn the Support Services partner status. The process included a comprehensive third-party audit of Boyer's support procedures and tools, staff skills and performance metrics.

The designation audit specifically praised the company's "solid support team and a clear escalation procedure that allows the internal resolution of most cases, avoiding unnecessary escalations." This means Boyer resolves most customer issues in-house without needing to escalate to Microsoft, a testament to its expertise and efficiency.

The audit also verified Boyer's claim of high-quality support services. The company maintains a 97% customer satisfaction rating on customer-facing surveys and a 4.9 Google star rating, with customers frequently praising the responsive support.

"To me, this recognition is more than a badge — It's a promise," said Hockert. "The rigorous audit was a worthwhile endeavor because it shows our commitment to our customers. It's our promise to them that they can count on support that's structured, measured and, paired with our Premium Partner agreement, backed by top-tier access to Microsoft in the worst-case scenarios. We've built Client Care with the same level of quality and accountability that defines everything we do at Boyer."

As a designated partner for Support Services, Boyer now gains access to exclusive Microsoft benefits that directly enhance its customer support. Notably, Boyer will receive top priority for any support cases escalated to Microsoft on behalf of its clients, enabling faster responses and resolution of complex issues.

Boyer's new designation positions the company as a proven leader in customer support among Microsoft partners.

About Boyer & Associates

Boyer & Associates is a top Microsoft partner, implementing and supporting Microsoft business solutions including ERP, CRM, Power Platform, Microsoft 365 and AI. For more than 30 years, the Minneapolis-based company has focused on helping customers connect systems, automate tasks and scale operations with the Microsoft ecosystem.

A long-time support provider for Microsoft Dynamics, Boyer launched a comprehensive Managed Services & Support program in 2023. The company has continually enhanced the program to best serve its growing number of clients.

Today Boyer offers tiered managed support options coupled with packaged implementations designed to smooth the process of system upgrades and migrations.

For details on Boyer's support services, visit their website.

SOURCE Boyer and Associates