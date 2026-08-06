Company surpasses 50,000 BrainOS®-powered robots worldwide as H1 data shows real-world AI scaling across enterprise environments

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain Corp, the real-world AI company, today announced strong global fleet momentum for the first half of 2026. This milestone underscores the growing role of autonomous robots as daily operational infrastructure across retail, logistics, airports, commercial cleaning, and inventory management.

Brain Corp Reports 68% Growth in Global Deployments as Enterprise Robots Log More Than 5.3 Million Autonomous Hours in H1 2026

In H1 2026, BrainOS®-powered robots recorded 68% year-over-year growth in global deployments. Over the same period, the fleet logged more than 5.3 million autonomous operating hours, up 24% year over year, and autonomous coverage increased by 400 million square feet compared to the same period last year. In physical terms, Brain Corp-powered robots covered more than 3.7 billion square feet in the first half of the year, the equivalent of 64,000 American football fields, or the size of Las Vegas.

The company is also marking a global scale milestone, having surpassed 50,000 BrainOS®-powered robots deployed worldwide. Together, Brain Corp's H1 performance data and global fleet footprint point to an inflection point for enterprise robotics, as organizations increasingly look for proven platforms that can help them deploy and scale robotics solutions faster, and more profitably.

That scale is being supported by continued expansion across Brain Corp's partner ecosystem. Over the past year, the company has developed a new partnership with ShelfOptix and expanded its strategic partnership with Tennant Company, reflecting growing demand from both new organizations and established market leaders for proven autonomy platforms that can help bring robotic solutions to market faster and at commercial scale.

"AI is entering a new phase," said David Pinn, Chief Executive Officer of Brain Corp. "Enterprises are not looking for robotics experiments; they need scalable autonomous systems that improve operations, support teams, and deliver value consistently in the real world. In the first six months of 2026 alone, BrainOS®-powered robots logged the equivalent of more than 600 years of continuous autonomous operations. That is what real-world AI at scale looks like."

At that scale, the bar for enterprise robotics changes. Buyers are no longer evaluating whether a single robot can complete an isolated task; they are assessing whether an autonomy platform can deliver predictable performance, secure data handling, and consistent fleet management across hundreds or thousands of sites. As enterprises evaluate a wide range of robotic applications to deploy in public-facing environments, many from non-domestic suppliers, they are increasingly interested in where operational data is stored, who can access it and how fleets are protected from disruption.

Against that backdrop, Brain Corp's recent SOC 2 Type II compliance reinforces that commitment to meeting those expectations, providing third-party validation of the company's security controls, data management practices, and infrastructure resilience.

With that operating foundation in place, Brain Corp is also investing in semantic mapping capabilities designed to help robots interpret the spaces around them, rather than simply navigate through them. With what Brain Corp describes as a "contextual grounding layer", autonomous systems will become more situationally aware to comprehend what is happening around them and intuitively respond, supporting more complex work in dynamic commercial environments while preserving the reliability enterprises require.

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is the real-world AI company. Based in San Diego with more than 50,000 robots deployed across six continents, Brain Corp enables partners to accelerate automation in public spaces to solve real customer problems at enterprise scale. Today, more Fortune 500 brands trust BrainOS® to power their robots safely and securely than any other autonomy platform. By closing the gap between vision and execution, Brain Corp makes the real world work better.

For more information, please visit www.braincorp.com

SOURCE Brain Corp