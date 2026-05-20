Brain Corp and UC San Diego Partner to Advance the Foundational Intelligence Layer for Physical AI

Collaboration will focus on semantic mapping and contextual grounding technologies designed to help autonomous systems understand and operate reliably and at scale within complex real-world environments

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Brain Corp, the real-world AI company, today announced an expanded research collaboration with the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) aimed at advancing semantic mapping and contextual intelligence technologies for autonomous robots operating in complex commercial and industrial environments.

The collaboration reflects a shared ambition to shape the future of Physical AI, taking autonomous systems toward a deeper understanding of the physical world around them.

As vision-language-action (VLA) and other generative AI models transform robotics, Brain Corp and researchers at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering are tackling the industry's most critical challenge: making next-generation autonomous systems reliable, scalable, and commercially deployable in dynamic real-world environments.

The latest collaboration focuses on advancing what Brain Corp describes as a "contextual grounding layer" — an intelligent digital representation of physical spaces that gives autonomous systems the situational awareness to comprehend what is happening around them and intuitively respond.

This deeper layer of contextual understanding is essential to safely integrating advanced AI models into real-world commercial applications, enabling systems to intuitively adapt to their physical environments and seamlessly interact with people. Rather than automating a single robotic task or workflow, Brain Corp is creating the intelligent platform infrastructure capable of orchestrating fleets of autonomous systems, fixed sensors, and AI-powered agents at enterprise scale.

The collaboration builds on Brain Corp's large-scale operational footprint, including more than 50,000 autonomous robots deployed globally and over 25 million hours of autonomous operations across commercial environments. Those deployments provide significant real-world operational data and insight into how autonomous systems behave under changing environmental conditions and at enterprise scale.

The research is being led in collaboration with Dr. Nikolay A. Atanasov, head of the Existential Robotics Laboratory at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, whose work focuses on robotic perception, semantic mapping, and autonomous systems.

"Simultaneous Localization and Mapping, or SLAM, helped move robots beyond fixed industrial settings and into more dynamic environments," said Dr. Atanasov, who is a faculty member in the Jacobs School's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. "Today, the industry is exploring AI systems that operate directly from visual data, but we believe contextual 3D semantic maps remain essential for robust autonomy in complex physical spaces. Our collaboration with Brain Corp creates an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how richer spatial understanding can improve contextual awareness, resilience, and operational performance in real-world robotic deployments."

Together, the teams will bridge the gap between advanced robotics research and large-scale commercial deployment, work that is directly aligned with the advancement of Brain Corp's BrainOS® autonomy platform. By integrating advances in semantic mapping and contextual grounding into BrainOS®, Brain Corp will help customers deploy and coordinate autonomous systems more safely, efficiently, and intelligently across entire facilities and commercial operations.

"Robotics has reached a point where the challenge is no longer simply movement or perception, but understanding," said John Black, Chief Technology Officer at Brain Corp. "The industry is entering a new era of AI-powered robotics, but deploying these systems safely and reliably in real-world environments requires a much deeper layer of contextual intelligence. This collaboration is focused on building that foundational understanding, creating the infrastructure that allows autonomous systems to operate consistently, adapt dynamically, and scale across complex commercial environments."

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is the real-world AI company. Based in San Diego with more than 50,000 robots deployed across six continents, Brain Corp enables partners to accelerate automation in public spaces to solve real customer problems at enterprise scale. Today, more Fortune 500 brands trust BrainOS® to power their robots safely and securely than any other autonomy platform. By closing the gap between vision and execution, Brain Corp makes the real world work better.

For more information, visit www.braincorp.com

SOURCE Brain Corp