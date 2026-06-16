The fastest-growing pasta brand in the nation teams up with one of sports' most iconic franchises for a season-long campaign rooted in Italian food culture, community, and competition

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAMI, the Italian food brand bringing protein pasta to American kitchens, today announced a season-long partnership with the New York Yankees. The collaboration marks a major milestone for the brand following its recent Series B funding and continued national expansion.

BRAMI Italian Protein Pasta Partners with the New York Yankees for the 2026 Season BRAMI carries a personal connection to this partnership, linking Italian food culture with one of the city's most iconic institutions.

Founded by first-generation Italian American Aaron Gatti, who grew up in New York, BRAMI carries a personal connection to this partnership, linking Italian food culture with one of the city's most iconic institutions. As the fastest-growing national pasta brand, BRAMI continues to evolve from an emerging pantry brand into a mainstream household name with its protein-rich, Italy-made lupini bean pasta.

Throughout the 2026 season, BRAMI will be integrated across the Yankees ecosystem through in-stadium signage, digital and social campaigns, fan promotions, hospitality experiences, retail campaigns, and a special Yankee Stadium group-ticket event that includes a limited-edition Yankees-branded Italian Flag Cap. The partnership brings together two brands rooted in tradition and culture, positioning BRAMI at the center of a powerful moment in food, sport, and the New York community.

"As an Italian-American New Yorker, born into a Yankees family, this partnership is incredibly personal to me," said Aaron Gatti, BRAMI Founder. "Some of my favorite memories revolve around nights of watching the Yankees with friends and family. Food, community, and tradition were always at the center of those moments, and they continue to inspire everything we do at BRAMI. We created BRAMI to honor authentic Italian pasta while delivering the protein and nutrition consumers are looking for today. Partnering with one of New York's most iconic institutions and sharing BRAMI with Yankees fans throughout the season is a true full-circle moment."

As part of the partnership, BRAMI will activate with the Yankees season in the following ways:

LED signage placements visible during games and broadcasts

Special group-ticket event on August 11 vs. Seattle. Each group ticket purchased through this link will come with a New York Yankees branded Italian Flag Hat with a BRAMI tag.

Consumer sweepstakes and ticket giveaways

Retail and in-store marketing campaigns

Sampling and fan engagement activations

Hospitality experiences and premium game-day events

"We are excited to welcome BRAMI as a new partner," said Michael J. Tusiani, Yankees Senior Vice President of Partnerships. "We are confident that their various Yankees-related activations will increase BRAMI's brand awareness among our fans."

The Yankees partnership represents a major step forward in BRAMI's evolution from an emerging pantry brand to a mainstream household name.

About BRAMI

BRAMI brings authentic Italian flavor and food philosophy to the modern table, proving that great taste and great nutrition don't have to be a trade-off. Made in Italy using time-honored methods, BRAMI's products are crafted from old world ingredients, durum wheat semolina and lupini bean flour, delivering a unique combination of high protein, high fiber, and great taste. Rooted in the belief that food should be uncomplicated, nutritious, and satisfying, BRAMI is on a mission to bring the Italian way of eating, and living, to everyday American life. BRAMI has been the fastest-growing national pasta brand in America for three years running and is available in more than 4,000 stores nationwide. Learn more at www.enjoybrami.com.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com ) and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 World Series championships and 41 American League pennants. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner again in 2026. The venue is also home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognizable brands in the world.

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SOURCE BRAMI