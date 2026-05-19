BRAMI Raises $33 Million Series B Led by VMG Partners to Scale Italian Protein Pasta

Funding will broaden manufacturing capacity, strengthen supply chain, and continue national expansion for the fastest-growing pasta brand in America

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAMI, the Italian food brand bringing protein pasta to American kitchens, announced today that it has raised $33 million in Series B funding led by VMG Partners, a premier growth equity firm focused on high-potential consumer brands. VMG joins existing investors La Molisana, Pentland Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, and Gather Ventures. The investment will be used to further develop BRAMI's supply chain and support continued growth in the United States.

Brami Protein Pasta is made with old-world ingredients: Italian durum wheat semolina and lupini bean flour. The ingredients are blended with mountain spring water to preserve the classic Italian pasta taste and texture, with a naturally higher-protein, higher-fiber nutritional profile. Founded by Aaron Gatti, a first-generation Italian American, inspired by his childhood visits to his grandparents' farmhouse in Umbria. Brami's products feature the ancient lupini bean-a Mediterranean superfood that once fueled Roman warriors and has been cherished for its health benefits for centuries.

Founded in 2016 by Aaron Gatti, a first-generation Italian American, BRAMI is rooted in the Italian tradition of letting quality ingredients speak for themselves. American consumers have been overwhelmed by fad diets and overly engineered foods, including those increasingly built on processed proteins. BRAMI believes the traditional Italian way of cooking with simple, whole ingredients is the modern answer to health and wellness.

"Our goal is for Americans to reconsider their relationship with Italian cuisine, starting with pasta. Italians eat significantly more pasta than Americans, and yet consistently rank among the healthiest populations in the world," says BRAMI CEO and Founder Aaron Gatti. "The difference is in the quality. In Italy, ingredients are grown and selected with care, and food is treated as something to be savored, not engineered. BRAMI is redefining the US market with a healthy pasta that doesn't compromise on authentic quality, taste, and texture. At its core, BRAMI is about uncomplicating people's relationship with food, and getting back to the joy of a real meal with authentic ingredients."

This approach to food has resonated with consumers and retailers. BRAMI has been the fastest-growing national pasta brand in America for three years running and is now available in more than 4,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway/Albertsons, Costco, and Sam's Club. Driven by repeat customer demand for its product line, the brand continues to gain share at an accelerating pace: velocity is up 58% year over year, outpacing distribution growth by 30 points. (Source: Nielsen L52W Total FMCG w/e 4/18/26.)

"Our ability to deliver such an uncompromisingly authentic and elevated healthy pasta, at a value that everyone can enjoy daily, would not have been possible without the incredible partnership and support of the Ferro family and their company La Molisana," says Gatti.

BRAMI uses only two old world ingredients: durum wheat semolina and lupini bean flour. These are among the most ancient and nutrient-dense staples of the Mediterranean diet. Lupini flour is the ideal ingredient to combine with traditional pasta flour because it's easy to digest and has a natural umami flavor that enhances the pasta experience. This ingredient pairing, combined with the dedication to the craftsmanship of quality pasta-making of BRAMI and its partner La Molisana, delivers higher protein and fiber without compromising the time-honored taste and texture of traditional Italian pasta.

"BRAMI has been able to redefine the category in part because of their high standard for real ingredients and artisan manufacturing integrity," says Wayne Wu, General Partner at VMG Partners. "The team at BRAMI is doing it the right way; they're meticulously focused on ingredients, process, and quality. That is hard to do as you grow. Much of what our funding supports will be ensuring those practices are maintained and invested in as the business scales."

BRAMI products are available at leading retailers nationwide and online at www.enjoybrami.com.

About BRAMI

BRAMI brings authentic Italian flavor and food philosophy to the modern table, proving that great taste and great nutrition don't have to be a trade off. Made in Italy using time-honored methods, BRAMI's products are crafted from old world ingredients, delivering a unique combination of high protein, high fiber, and great taste. Rooted in the belief that food should be uncomplicated, nutritious, and satisfying, BRAMI is on a mission to bring the Italian way of eating, and living, to everyday American life. Learn more at www.enjoyBRAMI.com.

About VMG

VMG Partners is a growth equity firm founded in 2005 to identify and support the growth of innovative companies into iconic brands that span generations. Headquartered in San Francisco, the firm invests through its two core funds, Consumer and Technology, and is guided by the thesis that progress and innovation will prevail over the status quo. VMG specializes in enterprise and founder partnerships that drive successful investments, mergers and acquisitions across beauty and personal care, food and beverage, health and wellness, pet, and technology that powers operational excellence for consumer brands. For more information on VMG Partners, please visit www.vmgpartners.com.

About Category

BRAMI is operating at the center of a growing shift toward higher-protein, better-for-you pantry staples, as consumers increasingly prioritize foods that deliver both nutrition and everyday usability. The US pasta and noodles market represents an estimated $7.5 billion category that is growing at 1.4% year over year S1, while the North American protein-fortified pasta segment, led by US demand, is projected to grow at an annual rate of 4% through 2030, nearly three times the rate of the broader category S2. This momentum reflects a larger, sustained shift toward higher-protein eating habits, with over half of consumers actively seeking to add more protein to their diets (S3). At the same time, consumers are increasingly seeking foods that combine protein with other functional benefits, such as fiber. With nearly two-thirds of Americans now actively seeking to consume more fiber, driving continued innovation in nutrient-dense pantry staples, S4, BRAMI is set to deliver on consumer trends reshaping the pasta aisle.

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SOURCE BRAMI