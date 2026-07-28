Branch Enhances its Direct Repair Program Offering with CrashBay

The digital-first insurer adds a fully managed, vetted repair network to its claims service offerings

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch today announced an enhancement to its direct repair program that gives its members greater access to a digital-first vetted repair network with fully managed claims coordination. The program, powered by CrashBay, was built in just under three weeks.

Most direct repair programs (DRP) take months to design, staff, and launch. But, Branch, a digital-first insurer designed to make everything about insurance more efficient, wanted a partner that could match its velocity. Working with CrashBay, it went from decision to live program in under three weeks, and members began seeing the benefit almost immediately.

CrashBay - a neutral coordination infrastructure - connects Branch's members to a vetted repair network and coordinates each repair end to end. Crashbay doesn't own any of the repair shops and does not perform repairs, but by serving as a true digital marketplace, is able to offer Branch members access to the best repair options in any marketplace they reside.

For a carrier built on automation and fast cycle times, the program adds a fully managed repair layer without adding headcount or administrative drag.

"Branch is the kind of carrier we move fastest with," said John Harvey, founder of CrashBay. "They are decisive, they are built on technology, and they wanted a repair program that could keep up. We stood it up in weeks rather than months, and it has delivered for their policyholders almost right away."

"CrashBay strengthened a direct repair program we were already proud of, integrating with our claims management system and raising the bar on coordination and execution for our members," said Charlie Wendland, Chief Claims Officer, Branch. "CrashBay integrated our managed repair program within our claims management system in under three weeks and connected our members to a vetted network with a level of coordination and execution they deserve."

Branch's launch shows what is possible when a digital-first carrier and a coordination platform move at the same speed.

About CrashBay

CrashBay is a digital platform that connects every side of the collision repair industry: insurance carriers, fleets, OEMs, third-party administrators, and repair shops. CrashBay operates as neutral coordination infrastructure. It does not own repair facilities and does not perform repairs. Instead, it matches carrier and fleet repair needs with a vetted repair network and manages the work, the payments, and the customer experience through to completion. By delivering managed-repair and concierge-grade coordination, CrashBay fills the gaps that traditional direct repair programs leave behind, giving carriers a better claims outcome, giving shops steady and well-supported volume, and giving customers a faster, more transparent repair. Learn more at CrashBay.com.

About Branch

Branch launched in 2019 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison with a mission to make insurance more accessible so more people can be covered. Branch brings deep data and technology expertise to bear to improve the entire insurance experience for consumers, agencies, and carriers. For consumers and agencies, Branch operates the Branch Insurance Exchange, a modern-day insurance cooperative powered by a revolutionary instant-bind capability that removes all of the friction associated with getting covered so consumers can bundle their home and auto insurance with ease and save money faster than ever before. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Branch is a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation committed to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, and accountability.

SOURCE CrashBay