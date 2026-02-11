CrashBay Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment from Insurance and InsurTech Leader Alan Demers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CrashBay , the platform modernizing collision repair and auto insurance claims management, today announced a strategic partnership and investment from Alan Demers , a veteran insurance executive and widely recognized InsurTech leader.

The partnership combines financial investment with strategic advisory support as CrashBay expands its carrier partnerships and deepens integrations across the property and casualty insurance ecosystem.

Demers brings a total of four decades of insurance industry experience, with over 20 years at Nationwide Insurance, where he held senior leadership roles across personal, commercial and specialty claims operations, catastrophe response, and claims innovation and technology. During his tenure at Nationwide, he led large-scale claims modernization initiatives, including enterprise platform deployments, digital workflow transformation, and operational improvements across both personal and commercial insurance lines.

Following his time at Nationwide, Demers founded InsurTech Consulting, where he supports investors, advises insurance carriers and insurance technology companies on claims innovation, go-to-market strategy, and operational performance.

He is also co-curator and editor of Connected (https://connected.curated.co/ ), a widely read InsurTech newsletter produced with Stephen Applebaum that is followed closely by insurance executives and technology leaders across the property and casualty insurance sector.

"For years, collision repair has remained one of the most operationally constrained parts of the auto insurance claims process," said Demers. "CrashBay is taking a platform-first approach to collision repair management, connecting repair shop capacity directly into claims workflows in a way that can scale. That focus on insurance technology infrastructure and service delivery is what made this partnership compelling—I'm invested both financially and strategically in their success."

As part of the strategic partnership, Demers will work closely with CrashBay's leadership team on carrier engagement strategy, product development priorities, and industry positioning as the company scales its collision repair platform across the insurance industry.

CrashBay's collision repair platform connects insurance carriers, fleet management companies, OEM warranty programs, and third-party administrators (TPAs) with a nationwide network of vetted collision repair shops. The auto claims platform unlocks unused repair capacity and reduces claims cycle time through real-time shop matching, claims workflow visibility, and API-first integrations designed to embed directly within existing insurance technology stacks and claims management systems.

Rather than requiring insurance carriers to adopt new portals or replace existing claims systems, CrashBay integrates with industry-standard claims platforms, enabling carriers to modernize collision repair operations without disrupting established claims workflows or digital infrastructure.

"Alan understands insurance claims operations at scale and knows firsthand what breaks as volume and complexity increase in auto claims," said John Harvey, Founder and CEO of CrashBay. "This partnership brings both capital and deep industry expertise at a critical moment in our growth. Alan's insights will be invaluable as we continue building the infrastructure layer the insurance industry needs for modern collision repair coordination."

Through this strategic partnership, Demers will support CrashBay's go-to-market strategy, carrier relationship development, and product roadmap as the company continues expanding insurance carrier partnerships and deepening its embedded platform integrations across the property and casualty insurance ecosystem.

About CrashBay

CrashBay ( https://www.crashbay.com ) is building the digital backbone of modern collision repair for the insurance industry. The collision repair management platform connects insurance carriers and claims stakeholders to a nationwide network of vetted auto body shops and collision repair facilities, reducing friction through claims automation, real-time reporting, and insurance technology integrations designed to embed within existing claims management systems. CrashBay helps insurance carriers improve claims cycle time, repair visibility, and collision repair outcomes at scale.

For more information about CrashBay's collision repair platform and insurance technology solutions, visit https://www.crashbay.com .

