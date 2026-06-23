Brand Engagement Network, Grupo Skye, and KNOBLOCH Information Group Advance Skye Salud to Phase 2 Clinical Evaluation in Mexico

Following successful Phase 1 rheumatology testing, Skye Salud advances to Phase 2 evaluation in primary care.

WILMINGTON, Del. and MEXICO CITY, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI) ("BEN"), a provider of enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solutions for the engagement layer of AI, today announced the advancement of Skye Salud to Phase 2 of its clinical evaluation program in Mexico.

Developed through a collaboration among BEN, Grupo Skye, and KNOBLOCH Information Group, Skye Salud is an AI-powered medical evidence platform that leverages trusted medical literature, clinical guidelines, and other authoritative sources to support evidence-based clinical information retrieval.

The initiative combines BEN's enterprise-grade AI capabilities, Grupo Skye's leadership in AI innovation across Latin America, and KNOBLOCH Information Group's longstanding presence and trusted relationships within Mexico's healthcare community. Together, the organizations are evaluating how AI-powered access to trusted medical evidence may help improve access to clinical information across healthcare settings in Mexico and Latin America.

The Phase 2 evaluation follows the successful completion of Phase 1 rheumatology testing conducted in a controlled evaluation environment. The initial evaluation assessed platform performance across specialty-specific clinical scenarios, evidence traceability, response quality and source transparency.

Building on those results, the Phase 2 evaluation will expand testing into primary care use cases, where the platform will be assessed across a broader range of clinical topics and physician information needs. The expanded evaluation includes Spanish-language clinical content optimized for the Mexican healthcare environment.

Mexico represents one of the largest healthcare markets in Latin America, creating a significant opportunity to evaluate AI-enabled access to trusted medical evidence at scale. The expansion of the evaluation program into primary care is intended to provide additional insight into platform performance, content coverage, usability, and future development opportunities.

The initiative reflects BEN's broader strategy of developing governed, enterprise-grade AI solutions for regulated industries where accuracy, transparency, accountability, and human engagement are critical.

Phase 1 rheumatology testing was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Ruy Carrasco, Chief Medical Information Officer of Skye Salud and BEN Board Member. The evaluation focused on assessing the platform's ability to generate accurate, cited responses grounded in trusted medical evidence sources.

"Completion of our Phase 1 rheumatology evaluation represents an important milestone for the Skye Salud initiative," said Tyler Luck, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of BEN. "The Phase 1 evaluation provided valuable insight into platform performance, evidence traceability and response quality across rheumatology use cases. As we enter Phase 2, we are expanding the evaluation into primary care to assess performance across a broader range of clinical questions and use cases."

"Our focus remains on testing, validation and continuous improvement," Luck continued. "The collaboration among BEN, Grupo Skye and KNOBLOCH Information Group creates a unique opportunity to evaluate how trusted medical evidence can be surfaced more efficiently through AI while maintaining transparency, accountability and rigorous evidence standards. Insights generated through these evaluations will help guide future platform development and potential commercialization opportunities."

"The initial pilot within the domain of Rheumatology served as a critical baseline to validate the platform's response architecture, specifically concerning clinical rigor and evidence tractability," noted Dr. Ruy Carrasco, Chief Medical Information Officer of Skye Salud.

"Extending this evaluation framework into Primary Care allows for the stress-testing of performance metrics across a more heterogeneous spectrum of clinical presentations. Crucially, this expansion will be executed without compromising the stringent evidence thresholds or the source transparency protocols established during the foundational Phase 1 testing."

The Phase 2 primary care evaluation serves a dual strategic purpose: assessing the platform's clinical coverage and evidence-support capabilities across broader care scenarios while generating actionable insights to inform future product development and commercialization planning.

Subject to future evaluation results, regulatory considerations and commercial agreements, BEN, Grupo Skye, KNOBLOCH Information Group and other healthcare ecosystem participants may explore opportunities to broaden clinical coverage, expand Spanish-language medical content and evaluate potential future applications of the platform within healthcare settings across Mexico and Latin America.

Additional Information

For more information about the initial Skye Salud announcement and the formation of the BEN, Grupo Skye and KNOBLOCH Information Group healthcare initiative, please visit the Company's website.

https://brandengagementnetwork.com/newsroom/knobloch-information-group-ben-and-skye-inteligencia-latam-form-skye-salud-to-modernize-healthcare-in-mexico-with-sovereign-ai

About KNOBLOCH Information Group

KNOBLOCH Information Group is a leading healthcare organization in Mexico with a long history of supporting healthcare professionals through medical education, scientific exchange and healthcare innovation initiatives. Through its participation in the Skye Salud evaluation program, KNOBLOCH Information Group provides healthcare market insight and clinical engagement expertise that helps inform the continued evaluation of the platform across a broader range of medical use cases.

About Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. ("BEN") builds secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence for the engagement layer of AI, where people interact with systems and actions occur. Powered by BEN's proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™), BEN's technology enables conversational AI interactions that connect human intent to organizational data, workflows and real-world outcomes. BEN's AI operates within secure closed-loop environments using approved organizational data and built-in governance and compliance controls. For more information, visit Brand Engagement Network.

About Skye Salud

Skye Salud is an AI-powered medical evidence platform currently under evaluation for its ability to provide evidence-based responses grounded in peer-reviewed literature, clinical guidelines and other trusted medical sources. The platform is designed to help organize and present clinical information through a conversational AI experience while maintaining transparency and traceability to supporting sources.

About Grupo Skye

Grupo Skye is a Mexico-based AI holding company focused on executing enterprise and government AI initiatives across Latin America. It is the parent company of Skye Inteligencia LATAM and maintains an equal equity interest in Skye Salud, a healthcare-focused AI solutions company.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Brand Engagement Network, Inc.'s ("BEN") future financial or operating performance and may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities, benefits, adoption, commercialization, expansion, market opportunities, and future development of Skye Salud; the expansion of condition coverage, physician adoption, and platform utilization; potential future deployments across healthcare settings, including primary care and pharmacy use cases; expansion opportunities within Mexico and Latin America; and BEN's ability to execute its growth strategy and deploy its technology in regulated industries.These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market acceptance of BEN's products and services; the ability to successfully develop, deploy, and commercialize AI-powered solutions; customer adoption and retention; regulatory developments; competitive pressures; the availability and performance of third-party technologies and partners; general economic, business, and market conditions; and other risks described from time to time in BEN's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. BEN undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)