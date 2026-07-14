Brand Engagement Network and Accelevate Solutions Launch AI-Powered Transportation Media Network

AI-powered transportation platform transforms connected fleets into intelligent media networks that generate recurring advertising revenue through real-time audience intelligence and autonomous content delivery.

WILMINGTON, Del., and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, transportation operators have invested in cameras, connectivity, displays, and telematics to improve safety and operational efficiency. The Transportation Media Network extends the value of that infrastructure by converting connected fleets into intelligent media networks capable of understanding audience context, delivering personalized brand experiences, and creating new recurring revenue opportunities. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Fleet Management & Mobility Services market is projected to grow from approximately USD 120.75 billion in 2026 to USD 218.96 billion by 2034. As connected transportation infrastructure expands worldwide, BEN and Accelevate are positioned at the intersection of AI, mobility, and digital media with a scalable platform designed to create recurring revenue opportunities.

The Opportunity:

Transportation operators have already invested billions in connected vehicle infrastructure. The Transportation Media Network unlocks an entirely new revenue stream by transforming every passenger journey into an intelligent engagement opportunity. Accelevate's EBAI-DC™ platform provides audience intelligence through existing camera infrastructure and computer vision technology, while BEN's AI engagement platform analyzes audience context and orchestrates personalized experiences. Cataneo's enterprise media platform then enables content scheduling, campaign delivery, and monetization across connected transportation fleets.

The collaboration between BEN, Cataneo, and Accelevate's EBAI-DC™ platform enables transportation fleets to:

Identify audience context and brand affinity in real time

Build dynamic audience segments automatically

Create personalized advertising experiences

Deliver intelligent content across onboard displays

Measure engagement and campaign performance

Generate recurring advertising revenue from existing operations

The result is a fully automated transportation media network that continuously converts audience intelligence into measurable engagement and recurring advertising revenue.

Why It Matters: From Fleet Operations to Fleet Monetization

Unlike static transportation advertising, the platform continuously analyzes audience context and autonomously delivers relevant brand experiences based on real-time conditions inside the vehicle, allowing operators to transform transportation assets into revenue-generating engagement platforms without disrupting operations or passenger experience. For transportation operators, every passenger journey becomes a measurable media opportunity.

"Transportation represents one of the largest untapped media networks in the world. By combining EBAI-DC's audience intelligence, BEN's AI engagement platform, and Cataneo's enterprise media capabilities, fleet operators can transform existing vehicle infrastructure into intelligent media platforms that generate measurable commercial value. This partnership extends fleet intelligence beyond operations and introduces an entirely new revenue opportunity for passenger transportation," said Charles Maury, CEO of Accelevate Solutions.

"Every connected environment is becoming an intelligent engagement network. Transportation represents one of the largest untapped opportunities. By combining Accelevate's audience intelligence, Cataneo's media platform, and BEN's AI engagement technology, we're enabling transportation operators to create entirely new digital revenue streams while delivering more relevant passenger experiences," said Tyler Luck, CEO of BEN.

Beyond advertising monetization, the platform also creates opportunities for operators to deliver more personalized passenger experiences, strengthen rider relationships, and improve long-term customer engagement. The Transportation Media Network combines audience intelligence, enterprise AI, and media monetization into a single platform that enables transportation operators to transform existing infrastructure into intelligent digital media networks capable of generating recurring revenue while delivering more engaging passenger experiences.

About Brand Engagement Network, Inc.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. ("BEN") builds secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence for the engagement layer of AI — where human intent is transformed into intelligent interactions, automated workflows, and real-world outcomes. Powered by BEN's proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™), BEN's technology enables conversational AI interactions that connect human intent to organizational data, workflows, and real-world outcomes. BEN's AI operates within secure closed-loop environments using approved organizational data and built-in governance and compliance controls. Trusted by organizations operating in regulated and high-impact industries, BEN helps bring AI into real operational settings where engagement drives outcomes and accountability matters. For more information, visit www.brandengagementnetwork.com.

About Accelevate Solutions

Accelevate Solutions is a Fleet Decision Intelligence company focused on helping organizations transform fleet data into operational intelligence to maximize financial performance. Through its Energy Blend Artificial Intelligence (EBAI™) platform, Accelevate empowers commercial fleets, passenger transportation operators, and enterprise organizations to improve asset utilization, optimize fleet composition, automate operational reporting, enhance safety, and accelerate business performance through AI-powered analytics, digital twin simulations, and predictive operational intelligence.

CONTACTS:

BEN Media Contact: [email protected]

BEN Investor Relations: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, future integration efforts, commercialization opportunities, customer growth, the deployment of BEN's AI technologies, and the Company's business strategy and growth initiatives. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition; the successful integration of Cataneo's technology, operations, and personnel; the Company's ability to expand its AI capabilities into new markets and applications; customer adoption and retention; competition; financial performance; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and subsequent filings. BEN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)