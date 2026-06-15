Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ: BNAI) Selected for Membership in Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes

WILMINGTON, Del. and SEOUL, South Korea, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ: BNAI) ("BEN" or the "Company"), a provider of secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence solutions, today announced its selection for membership in the Russell 3000® Index as part of the 2026 Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution, effective at the close of U.S. markets on June 26, 2026.

Membership in the Russell 3000® Index also results in inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, along with the applicable Russell style indexes.

BEN Joins the Russell 2000® June 2026

The annual Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution captures the largest U.S. stocks as of April 30 and ranks them by total market capitalization to determine index membership for the coming year.

BEN develops AI solutions designed to help organizations in healthcare, financial services, hospitality, and other regulated industries deliver more effective, accountable, and compliant interactions with the people they serve. BEN's technology operates within secure, closed-loop enterprise environments using approved organizational data and built-in governance and compliance controls intended to support privacy, security, and operational oversight.

The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of approximately 3,000 of the largest U.S. public companies and represents approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and benchmarking purposes. According to FTSE Russell, approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked to Russell U.S. indexes.

"Being added to the Russell indexes is a meaningful milestone for BEN and an important moment in our journey as a public company," said Tyler Luck, Chief Executive Officer of Brand Engagement Network. "We are proud of what our team has accomplished and grateful for our shareholders' continued support. While inclusion in the Russell indexes enhances our visibility within the investment community, our focus remains on powering the engagement layer of AI - connecting organizations, brands, and consumers through intelligent experiences that drive meaningful outcomes - and delivering value for our customers and shareholders."

About Brand Engagement Network, Inc.

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. ("BEN") builds secure, enterprise-grade artificial intelligence for the engagement layer of AI, where people interact with systems and actions occur. Powered by BEN's proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™), BEN's technology enables conversational AI interactions that connect human intent to organizational data, workflows, and real-world outcomes. BEN's AI operates within secure, closed-loop environments using approved organizational data and built-in governance and compliance controls. BEN's solutions are designed for organizations operating in regulated and high-impact industries where accountability, privacy, and operational effectiveness are essential. For more information, visit www.brandengagementnetwork.com.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering approximately 98% of the investable market globally. Approximately $21.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes globally, including approximately $12.2 trillion benchmarked to Russell U.S. indexes. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group). For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of BEN's inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® indexes, potential increased visibility among institutional investors, the Company's business strategy, growth opportunities, technology adoption, customer expansion, and future performance.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, general market conditions, investor interest in small-cap securities, BEN's ability to execute its business strategy, customer adoption of its solutions, competitive developments, financing conditions, regulatory developments, and other economic and market factors.

Inclusion in the Russell indexes does not guarantee increased trading volume, investment by index funds, stock price appreciation, or future operating performance.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. BEN undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN)