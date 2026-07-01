Brand Is a Show. Most Brands Don't Have a Showrunner. della Enters the Chat.

It got its name at the end of 2025, but della has been in the room for years, passing messages between brands and the people they're trying to reach. As Cannes Lions 2026 crowned the systems that build brands, and creators pitched marketers to fire their agencies and run the show themselves, della enters the chat: the always-on creative studio that runs brand like a show. The right message, at the right time, in service of the business.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The loudest idea at Cannes Lions this year was that brands should cut out the middleman and let creators run the show. It's half right. Brand is a show; the best marketing always was. But a show without a showrunner drifts, and most brands don't have one. They have campaigns, vendors, and a feed that resets to zero every Monday.

So della enters the chat. Not as a launch, because it isn't new. It got its name at the end of 2025, but it has been in the room for years, passing messages between brands and the people they're trying to reach, showing up at the moment a story is about to tip. An always-on creative studio with studios in Santa Monica and London's Soho, built on one conviction: brand is the nervous system of a business, and it deserves a team that never clocks out. A creator can lend a brand their audience. No one can lend a brand its own. That has to be built, world and through-line and all, and then kept moving, week after week. That is the work della does.

And it matters now more than ever, because marketing is quietly giving up on brand. 59% of CMOs say they don't have the budget to execute their strategy (Gartner, 2025 CMO Spend Survey). Average CMO tenure has fallen to 4.1 years (Spencer Stuart, 2025). And the share of marketers who believe their CEO and CFO back long-term brand building fell eleven percentage points in a single year, to 69% (NielsenIQ, CMO Outlook: Guide to 2026). The work that builds customer trust, pricing power and long-term resilience keeps getting ghosted in the boardroom.

At Cannes, the industry named the same truth from its main stages: the inaugural Creative Brand Lions Grand Prix went to a company that had turned creativity into a managed, repeatable capability. Proof that brand is won in systems, not spikes; in craft, culture and fandom, not sheer scale. It is the exact conviction della was built on. Sophie Gold and her elite team are betting on it.

della closes the gap where marketing wins or loses: the right message, at the right time, in service of the business. It builds at the pace culture demands and with the care the craft deserves, arriving at the exact moment something can change, with the substance to make it count.

It works the way a showrunner works. Every brand is a show: a world with its own gravity and a through-line the audience is always tracking, even when you think they are not. When the world holds, people come back. When it drifts, they stop believing, and no amount of volume buys the belief back. della maps that world, a brand's Content Universe™, across seven territories: social, paid media, creators, hero campaigns, evergreen systems, experiential moments and internal culture. Then it keeps the signal moving, week after week, with campaign-level craft.

della appoints an elite crew for every brand, its Winged Messengers: strategists, creative teams, executive producers, data and insight specialists, creative technologists and platform-native makers. Each one is shaped by the problem, the platform and the moment, and it stays: the people who develop the idea are the people who make it, working directly with the client so the meaning arrives intact. No middleman, because at della there was never one to begin with.

And the studio is built to listen before it makes. della works the way its clients actually need: embedded alongside in-house marketing teams, running partnership workstreams inside studios, and helping founders bring new companies to market for the first time. The proof is already in market: della developed an integrated brand film tying a major American brand to one of the year's biggest entertainment franchises, earning 42.2 million impressions, 40.7 million of them national. Whoever is in the room, della is there to support the brand. Period. Sometimes the right message is a campaign. Sometimes it's a phone call that says don't run that ad. Honesty isn't a value on a wall at della; it's how the work gets delivered. Right there with the client, no days off, and happy about it.

"Every brand is a show, and the audience is always tracking the through-line," said Sophie Gold, founder and president of della. "Cannes spent a week arguing brands should let someone else run the show. We built della so brands can finally run their own. You can't buy trust, and you can't rent a universe. You build one, and then you keep it from drifting, season after season. The work was never about more content for more platforms. It's the right message, at the right time, in service of the business."

della arrives with its point of view already in public. Left on Read, the studio's newsletter and interview series, brings senior marketing leaders together to make the case for brand, collectively and on the record, with the peers who know exactly what's at stake. Because brand can't be (and won't be) left on read.

Hermes, god of thresholds and commerce, arrives at the exact moment a story is about to tip. della carries his name, his winged sneakers, and his timing.

The universe is already in motion at della.one.

About della

della is an always-on creative studio for brands that don't get days off. Every brand is a show: a world with a point of view. della maps that world across every audience touchpoint, then builds it with the speed culture demands and the craft the work deserves.

della partners directly with brands and the marketing teams that run them, building the systems that hold a brand's meaning together as it moves. A showrunner for brands whose worlds have to keep moving without losing the plot.

The right message, at the right time, in service of the marriage of art and commerce.

SOURCE della