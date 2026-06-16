Brandi AI CEO Leah Nurik to Present at GEO Conference 2026 in Washington, D.C.

Nurik will discuss how earned media, PR and authentic brand storytelling influence AI visibility, citations and brand authority in generative search

MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Leah Nurik, CEO and co-founder of Brandi AI, will present at GEO Conference 2026, a full-day event dedicated to Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Nurik's session, "Telling Authentic Stories to Improve AI Visibility," will examine how coherent, credible brand narratives influence the way AI systems understand, describe and cite companies. Her presentation will explore why earned media, public relations and authentic storytelling are becoming central to Brand Intelligence and GEO strategy as brands compete to appear in AI-generated answers from platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and other AI search systems.

As AI answer engines increasingly shape how buyers, customers and stakeholders discover and evaluate brands, visibility is no longer determined only by search rankings or owned content. AI systems reward credible, consistent and well-supported narratives across earned media, trusted third-party sources, expert content and public brand signals. Nurik will explain how the "narrative layer" is emerging as a distinct GEO discipline and why PR, communications, and product marketing teams have a growing role in helping brands become visible, trusted and cited in AI-generated answers.

WHO:

Leah Nurik, CEO and co-founder, Brandi AI

WHEN:

"Telling Authentic Stories to Improve AI Visibility"

Thursday, June 18, 2026

10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE:

The Ritz-Carlton

1150 22nd St. NW

Washington, D.C. 20037

To learn more about GEO Conference 2026, visit https://geo-conference.com/.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether — and how — a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi AI provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi AI supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi AI)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI