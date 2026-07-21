New partnership enables Hinge Marketing to deliver greater client value by helping brands understand, measure and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers on ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity

ARLINGTON, Va. and MCLEAN, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinge Marketing, a leading branding and marketing firm for professional services, and Brandi AI™, the industry's most comprehensive, intelligence-driven platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today jointly announced a new partnership. Hinge Marketing has joined the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, a global initiative empowering agencies to help clients strengthen their presence and authority in AI-generated answers.

As generative AI reshapes how audiences discover and evaluate brands, agencies have a new responsibility: ensuring their clients are visible and trusted where decisions now begin. Through its partnership with Brandi AI, Hinge Marketing will help clients uncover how their brands are represented across AI platforms, identify opportunities to strengthen credibility and translate that insight into lasting market trust.

"With Brandi AI, we are able to give our clients the deep insights they need to understand how and why they appear in AI-generated answers," said Karl Feldman, Managing Partner at Hinge Marketing. "Brandi AI equips our team to help clients build visibility even as today's AI tools and buyer behavior evolve. In fact, our clients are already seeing significant improvements in AI search performance. One client doubled its overall GEO awareness in less than three months. Advanced tools like Brandi AI allow us to position firms for success in generative engines like Gemini, ChatGPT and Claude so they can outcompete the field in an accelerating marketplace."

"Agencies partnering with Brandi AI are changing the game for how brands create value in the AI era," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI. "Together, we're helping clients to truly understand how their brands are seen, cited and trusted by AI—and to turn those insights into stronger, more authentic visibility in AI-driven discovery."

Frequently Asked Questions

What services can PR and marketing agencies add to help clients improve visibility in AI-generated answers?

Agencies like Hinge can offer AI visibility audits, competitive Share of Voice analysis, prompt monitoring, brand sentiment reporting, source influence analysis, and Generative Engine Optimization consulting. Brandi AI enables agencies to deliver these services by providing the data, analytics, and optimization guidance needed to measure client visibility, diagnose weaknesses, and track improvements across major AI platforms.

How can PR and marketing agencies measure whether their work is improving a client's performance in AI search?

Agencies like Hinge can track changes in brand mentions, citations, AI Share of Voice, sentiment, prompt-level visibility, and competitive position over time. Brandi AI brings these metrics together in a shared intelligence platform, helping agencies show clients where performance is improving, where competitors are gaining ground, and which marketing or communications initiatives are producing measurable results.

How can PR and marketing agencies determine why AI platforms describe one brand more favorably than another?

Agencies like Hinge can analyze the messages, attributes, content, earned media, reviews, social conversations, and third-party sources shaping AI-generated answers. Brandi AI helps uncover these influences by showing how AI characterizes a client and its competitors, which brand attributes are driving those perceptions, and which authoritative sources may be strengthening or weakening the narrative.

Can PR and marketing agencies improve AI visibility without producing large volumes of AI-generated content?

Yes. Agencies like Hinge Marketing can improve AI visibility by strengthening human-authored content, clarifying brand positioning, adding credible evidence, improving machine readability, and addressing gaps in the public information surrounding a brand. Brandi AI supports this approach by identifying priority content and messaging gaps and providing evidence-based optimization recommendations without replacing human expertise, editorial judgment, or brand voice.

For more information about Hinge Marketing, visit https://hingemarketing.com/.

For more information about Brandi AI, visit https://mybrandi.ai/.

For more information about the Brandi Agency Partnership Program, visit https://mybrandi.ai/generative-engine-optimization-for-agencies/.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai. Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn.

About Hinge Marketing

Hinge Marketing is the leading branding and marketing firm for professional services. Our ongoing research into over 60,000 firms and buyers of their services is changing the way financial services, AEC, consulting, technology and other professional services go to market. We offer everything organizations of all sizes need to compete as a market leader—from research and strategy to award-winning websites to gorgeous, differentiated visual brands and data-driven marketing implementation. In short, we bring exceptional creativity, deep industry expertise and modern marketing tools to every engagement so that clients experience fast—and lasting—results. For more information, visit hingemarketing.com and follow Hinge on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Brandi)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brandi AI