Brands Likely Missing Out on Premium Traveler Spending, Finds New L.E.K. Consulting Survey

One-Size-Fits-All Premium Traveler Strategy is Out

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel brands are likely missing the boat – and plane, train, etc. – on winning with premium leisure travelers, according to new research from global strategy consultancy L.E.K. Consulting. The findings challenge the travel industry's traditional reliance on demographics and spending power, revealing that distinct customer motivations across five premium leisure traveler segments are what really drive purchases.

Based on a survey of 1,800 U.S. premium leisure travelers, the research analyzes the factors that shape premium purchase decisions, shedding light on why customers choose one premium experience over another. These motivations are increasingly important as premium leisure travelers continue to spend disproportionately on their trips despite economic uncertainties.

"Premium leisure isn't a single market – it's five distinct definitions of value," said Claire Morgan, L.E.K. Managing Director and study co-author. "The brands that succeed will be those with clarity about which travelers they're built to serve and have the focus to consistently deliver on what those customers value most."

L.E.K.'s research identifies five premium traveler segments:

Affluent Comfort-Seekers. Older, high-income couples: 47% spend more than $10,000 annually on personal trips. This cohort values stress-free upgrades like lie-flat seats, quiet accommodations and early check-ins.

Older, high-income couples: 47% spend more than $10,000 annually on personal trips. This cohort values stress-free upgrades like lie-flat seats, quiet accommodations and early check-ins. Effortless Empty-Nesters. Older, empty-nest couples: value certainty over prestige, demanding transparent pricing, attentive service and assurance that experiences match promises. Most book by phone or through a travel agent – only 33% have used AI to help plan a trip.

Older, empty-nest couples: value certainty over prestige, demanding transparent pricing, attentive service and assurance that experiences match promises. Most book by phone or through a travel agent – only 33% have used AI to help plan a trip. Aspirational Young Families. Young families, status-driven: value loyalty programs more than any segment (64% say perks like airline miles or hotel points are highly important), yet they remain among the least likely to book the same brand repeatedly. They seek family-friendly amenities and meaningful travel experiences while their children are young.

Young families, status-driven: value loyalty programs more than any segment (64% say perks like airline miles or hotel points are highly important), yet they remain among the least likely to book the same brand repeatedly. They seek family-friendly amenities and meaningful travel experiences while their children are young. Strategic Splurgers. Younger, mid-income adventurers: economize on transportation to splurge at the destination. They prioritize seamless booking experiences and clear value propositions at every step. They're also among the quickest to abandon a brand after a disappointing experience.

Younger, mid-income adventurers: economize on transportation to splurge at the destination. They prioritize seamless booking experiences and clear value propositions at every step. They're also among the quickest to abandon a brand after a disappointing experience. Independent Explorers. Young, solo, lower budget: the youngest and most digitally engaged segment, they prioritize authentic, distinctive experiences and form luxury brand relationships before reaching peak earning years.

L.E.K. asked survey respondents how likely they were to recommend airline and hotel brands, analyzing the Net Promoter Scores (NPS) to show which brands have aligned their value proposition with what different travelers value most. Delta and Marriott achieved the broadest appeal, while brands like The Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons generated exceptional advocacy within specific segments. JetBlue earned high scores with younger, value-conscious travelers by emphasizing transparent pricing and everyday premium positioning.

"Despite their differences, all five segments share a common frustration: premium products often do not feel worth the price," said Neil Mittal, L.E.K. Managing Director and report co-author. "Travelers aren't rejecting premium pricing but rather demanding noticeable improvements in quality, service, convenience or access that justify the added cost."

The research points to key actions for travel brands building premium strategies:

Define what premium means for your target customer. Premium is not universal. Identify the specific motivations the brand is best positioned to serve and build around them.

Premium is not universal. Identify the specific motivations the brand is best positioned to serve and build around them. Invest in the experiences customers value most. Focus investments on the attributes the target segment values most rather than attempting broad appeal.

Focus investments on the attributes the target segment values most rather than attempting broad appeal. Decide which segments not to pursue. The strongest strategies begin with clarity about which motivations the brand can serve distinctively. Strategic gaps reflecting deliberate focus are acceptable.

The strongest strategies begin with clarity about which motivations the brand can serve distinctively. Strategic gaps reflecting deliberate focus are acceptable. Use customer advocacy as a strategic measure. NPS reveals how effectively a brand delivers on its value proposition for intended customers. Strong advocacy is evidence that strategy is resonating.

NPS reveals how effectively a brand delivers on its value proposition for intended customers. Strong advocacy is evidence that strategy is resonating. Prepare for the next generation of premium travelers. Younger travelers embrace AI-assisted planning, aspiring customers form luxury brand relationships early and families continue evaluating loyalty programs. Brands that understand these shifts will adapt as the premium market evolves.

For the full findings and analysis, please see: Why a One-Size-Fits-All Premium Travel Strategy No Longer Works.

About L.E.K. Consulting

L.E.K. Consulting is a premier global strategy consulting firm that partners with clients to solve their most critical business challenges and deliver high-impact outcomes. We bring deep industry expertise and rigorous, evidence-based insight to global corporations, growth companies, and private equity investors, helping them turn strategy into action. Founded more than 40 years ago, L.E.K. now operates across 27 offices worldwide. Learn more at lek.com.

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SOURCE L.E.K. Consulting