Companies Planning Major Packaging Changes by 2028, Finds L.E.K. Consulting Annual Study

Sustainability, Aesthetic Improvements, Innovation and Safety Driving Changes

BOSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An overwhelming 99% of consumer packaged goods (CPG) and foodservice brand owners plan to make changes to their packaging over the next three years, with sustainability initiatives driving nearly half (48%) of these decisions and aesthetic improvements including color and shape changes close behind at 41%, according to L.E.K. Consulting's eighth annual CPG and Foodservice Brand Owner Packaging Study.

Foodservice companies are also changing packaging substrates, primarily driven by sustainability goals (83%), food safety or compliance needs (54%) and the need for better durability (46%).

While packaging is recognized as highly important to brand success by 98% of respondents, survey responses indicate a lot of room for progress as major planned investments are on the near horizon.

"Packaging continues to be a cornerstone of brand strategy," said Thilo Henkes, Managing Director at global strategy consultancy L.E.K. Consulting and coauthor of the study. "Not only does packaging convey the brand's message, but it's a very small portion of spend relative to total retail value – making it an especially compelling investment."

Multi-Sourcing Remains Core Strategy as Supply Chain Risks Grow

Supply chain resilience continues to drive procurement strategies, with 91% of brand owners using multiple suppliers for each packaging format. The primary motivations are cost competitiveness (49%), supply chain risk reduction (48%) and shorter lead times (46%).

The push to diversify suppliers has seen brand owners steadily shifting toward domestic packaging suppliers. By 2028, the percentage of packaging across surveyed end markets sourced from outside the U.S. is forecast to be 10% – half of 2019 levels. This is driven in large part by the resilience advantages of domestic supply chains and the tariff risk facing imported materials.

"Since 2021, packaging supply chain disruptions have fundamentally changed how brand owners think about sourcing," said Jeff Cloetingh, L.E.K. Managing Director and study coauthor. "Multi-sourcing isn't just about cost anymore. It's become essential infrastructure for business continuity, even as brands simultaneously pursue sustainability goals and digital innovation."

Digital Tools and AI Becoming Industry Standard

Digital adoption is accelerating across the packaging value chain, with brand owners planning to significantly increase usage over the next three years.

Currently, 79% of brand owners have implemented B2B customer portals, which are digital self-service platforms for customers, and 73% use traceability features, which provide end-to-end visibility into material sourcing and production. These figures are expected to reach 94% and 92% respectively by 2028.

AI adoption is also on the rise. While 74% of brands currently use AI for product development and 69% for procurement and sourcing, planned expansion is significant: customer-focused marketing AI usage is set to jump from 52% to 88%, while product performance monitoring will increase from 57% to 90%.

"The positive impact of AI on packaging is undeniable, as 81% of brand owners report positive outcomes from implementation," said Jon Moss, L.E.K. Managing Director and study coauthor. "Leading brands are increasingly investing in innovative digital tools and AI use cases that enhance packaging and product branding."

Foodservice Brands Prioritize Sustainability, Innovation and Safety

Foodservice companies are particularly focused on sustainability-driven packaging changes, with 84% noting environmental impact as a primary consideration when selecting packaging. Notably, among the 79% of foodservice organizations that changed packaging substrates in the past three years, meeting sustainability goals was the top reason for 83% of them.

Packaging innovation is another big focus for foodservice brands, with 72% of brand owners investing in innovation over the past three years. That number is expected to rise to 79% through 2028. Packaging innovations are primarily focused on cost efficiency (81%), transitioning to sustainable materials (69%) and increasing use of tamper-evident or secure packaging (60%).

The study surveyed 450 U.S. brand managers and other packaging decision makers at CPG and foodservice companies in January 2026.

About L.E.K. Consulting

L.E.K. Consulting is a premier global strategy consulting firm that partners with clients to solve their most critical business challenges and deliver high-impact outcomes. We bring deep industry expertise and rigorous, evidence-based insight to global corporations, growth companies, and private equity investors, helping them turn strategy into action. Founded more than 40 years ago, L.E.K. now operates across 27 offices worldwide. Learn more at lek.com.

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SOURCE L.E.K. Consulting