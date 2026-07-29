Branford Castle-Backed Lafayette Instrument Acquires Avisoft Bioacoustics

Strengthens Its Life Sciences Instrumentation Portfolio in Bioacoustics Research

NEW YORK and BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Instrument, LLC, a leading global manufacturer of scientific instrumentation for life sciences, polygraph and human evaluation markets, today announced that it has acquired Avisoft Bioacoustics. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Lafayette is a portfolio company of North American-focused private equity firm Branford Castle Partners. Avisoft marks the sixth bolt-on investment for Lafayette since being acquired by Branford Castle's Fund II in 2021, further expanding the company's life sciences instrumentation platform.

The acquisition of Avisoft builds on Lafayette's commitment to provide unparalleled support to the life science research community through experiment-focused software and instrumentation. Avisoft Bioacoustics is a global leader in ultrasonic vocalization (USV) research, providing a fully integrated hardware and software solution—anchored by best-in-class ultrasonic microphones—used by universities and research institutions worldwide and referenced in thousands of peer-reviewed scientific publications.

Benjamin Mangrich, CEO of Lafayette Instrument, said, "The addition of Avisoft Bioacoustics expands our portfolio with highly complementary products while bringing world-class technical expertise that reinforces our leadership in life science research."

Ceon Francis, Managing Director at Branford Castle, stated, "This acquisition strengthens Lafayette's platform and broadens its product offering to better serve a growing base of life sciences customers who demand the latest tools and technology. We are excited to collaborate with management as we continue to build on the company's momentum, expand its scientific capabilities and drive long-term growth."

Branford Castle was advised by its legal counsel Vedder and RSM served as its accounting/tax advisor. Loy & Co Corporate Finance acted as financial advisor to Avisoft Bioacoustics.

ABOUT BRANFORD CASTLE PARTNERS

Branford Castle is a private market investor focused on lower middle-market investments, with more than 35 years of helping to grow businesses. The Firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford Castle prides itself on the strong relationships it develops with its portfolio company managers. Branford Castle has particular expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products, business services and logistics.

ABOUT LAFAYETTE INSTRUMENT

Lafayette Instrument Company has over 75 years of experience engineering and manufacturing high-quality scientific instrumentation and data acquisition equipment for disciplines such as biology, neuroscience, pharmaceutical and medical research, physical therapy and rehabilitation, security, and law enforcement. Lafayette is positioned at the forefront of neuroscientific discovery, human evaluation, and credibility assessment.

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Christina Maldonado

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SOURCE Branford Castle Partners