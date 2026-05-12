Branford Castle-Backed Lafayette Instrument Acquires Sutter Instrument Corp.

Significantly Expands Its Life Sciences Instrumentation Product Offerings

NEW YORK and BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Instrument, LLC, a leading global manufacturer of scientific instrumentation equipment for the life sciences, polygraph and human evaluation markets, today announced that it has acquired Sutter Instrument Corp. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Lafayette is a portfolio company of North American-focused private equity firm Branford Castle Partners. Sutter marks the fifth bolt-on investment for Lafayette since being acquired by Branford Castle's Fund II in 2021.

With the acquisition of Sutter, Lafayette reinforces its commitment to provide unparalleled support to the life science research community through experiment-focused software and instrumentation. Sutter is a leading provider of precision scientific instruments used by universities and research institutions globally for electrophysiology, neuroscience, and other related life sciences research.

Benjamin Mangrich, CEO of Lafayette Instrument, said, "Sutter Instrument has been a global leader in instrumentation supporting cellular research and electrophysiology for over 50 years. The company's strong product portfolio, deep technical expertise, and commitment to customer success make them a natural complement to Lafayette Instrument's Life Science portfolio."

Ceon Francis, Managing Director at Branford Castle, stated, "This acquisition strengthens Lafayette's platform and broadens its product offering to better serve a growing base of life sciences customers who demand the latest tools and technology. We are excited to collaborate with management as we continue to build on the company's momentum and drive long-term growth."

Branford Castle was advised by its legal counsel Akerman LLP, and RSM served as its accounting/tax advisor. EC M&A acted as financial advisor and Donahue Fitzgerald LLP acted as legal advisor to Sutter. Byline Bank is providing senior debt financing and Brookside Capital Partners is providing mezzanine debt financing for the transaction.

ABOUT BRANFORD CASTLE PARTNERS

Branford Castle is a private market investor focused on lower middle-market investments, with more than 35 years of helping to grow businesses. The Firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford Castle prides itself on the strong relationships it develops with its portfolio company managers. Branford Castle has particular expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products, business services and logistics.

ABOUT LAFAYETTE INSTRUMENT

Lafayette Instrument Company has over 75 years of experience engineering and manufacturing high-quality scientific instrumentation and data acquisition equipment for disciplines such as biology, neuroscience, pharmaceutical and medical research, physical therapy and rehabilitation, security, and law enforcement. Lafayette is positioned at the forefront of neuroscientific discovery, human evaluation, and credibility assessment.

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SOURCE Branford Castle Partners