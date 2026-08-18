BraunAbility Introduces LiftSentinel™: An Aftermarket Lift Barrier for Commercial Wheelchair Lifts

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BraunAbility, a leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions announced the launch of LiftSentinel, an aftermarket lift barrier designed to enhance security and peace of mind for operators and passengers using commercial wheelchair lifts.

Even in environments where trained attendants assist passengers, such as school bus fleets and paratransit services, the LiftSentinel provides an added layer of protection by helping reduce the potential for human error during loading and unloading.

LiftSentinel barrier system

Available to order today, the LiftSentinel represents the company's entry into a new product category and is an accessory to BraunAbility's current line of commercial wheelchair lifts engineered as an extra layer of security without changing how operators use existing equipment.

Features of the LiftSentinel include:

Anti-pinch operation and anti-rattle design for smooth, reliable performance

A maximum stowed height of 66 inches with no encroachment into the vehicle's interior cabin

Retrofit capability, allowing compatibility with existing lift installations (2005 and newer)

Arms tested to standards matching NHTSA 403 handrails and outboard barrier requirements

By integrating seamlessly into existing workflows, LiftSentinel allows operators to maintain efficient boarding processes while adding a consistent physical barrier that supports proper rider positioning throughout lift operation.

The introduction of LiftSentinel reflects BraunAbility's continued focus on evolving its commercial product portfolio and responding to the needs of fleet operators and transportation providers.

"LiftSentinel is a natural extension of how we support our customers by listening closely and developing solutions that fit seamlessly into their operations," said Jim Probst, Vice President and General Manager of BraunAbility's Commercial Division. "This product was created to provide an added measure of confidence for those using our lifts every day, while maintaining the performance and reliability our customers expect from BraunAbility."

LiftSentinel is designed for a wide range of applications, including non-emergency medical transportation, public transit, and school transportation, where consistent, repeatable processes are critical to daily operations.

About BraunAbility

BraunAbility is the world's leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts, and seating, storage, and securement products. Founded over 50 years ago by Ralph Braun based on his own need for mobility, the company has grown into the global leader of the mobility industry, bringing independence to over a million individuals around the world. BraunAbility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patricia Industries, a division of Investor AB.

SOURCE BraunAbility