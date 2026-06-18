BRAWL STARS AND ADIDAS LAUNCH MULTI-PHASE PARTNERSHIP ACROSS DIGITAL, APPAREL, AND AN IN-PERSON FAN EXPERIENCE

adidas Starr Cup In-Game Event

This summer, Starr Park transforms into a football battleground with Super Ball, a hypercharged evolution of Brawl Ball that is sure to be bigger and better than before. Running from June 18 through July 2, the adidas Starr Cup is a two-week tournament where players choose teams and bring the mayhem by competing in daily matchups, racking up wins, and progressing through ranked stages leading up to semi-finals and a final showdown. Players can take part in the ultimate Brawl Ball match with the TRIONDA – the Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup26™.

Super Ball introduces new gameplay twists and exclusive skins designed to take the Brawl Ball experience to the next level, including:

Keeper Bots - A defensive bot that patrols the goal, blocking incoming shots. Get too close and they'll intercept.

- A defensive bot that patrols the goal, blocking incoming shots. Get too close and they'll intercept. Charged Shot - Hold to charge a powerful shot that breaks through obstacles and damages enemies. But you're vulnerable while charging, so don't get tackled!

- Hold to charge a powerful shot that breaks through obstacles and damages enemies. But you're vulnerable while charging, so don't get tackled! Timed Passes - Pass chains build power. Add a Super or Hyper at the right moment for maximum devastation. More teamwork equals more firepower.

- Pass chains build power. Add a Super or Hyper at the right moment for maximum devastation. More teamwork equals more firepower. Exclusive adidas Skins - Play Super Ball to unlock exclusive adidas skins for your Brawlers - Brawl Stars' first-ever skin collaboration with an apparel brand.

Throughout the event, adiClub members, adidas' global loyalty program, will be able to redeem exclusive in-game rewards like pins, icons, and sprays through the adidas app.

Starr Drop Unlocked Apparel and Footwear Line

adidas Originals and Brawl Stars introduce Starr Drop Unlocked, a bold apparel and footwear collaboration that arrives in select adidas stores and online on August 1. Available in junior sizing, the collection invites fans to step into the world of Brawl Stars and blends the energy of streetwear with the playful chaos of the game, reimagining some of Brawl Stars' most iconic characters - Spike, Leon, Edgar, and Nita - through a fresh, fashion-forward lens.

The line includes tees, hoodies, Adibreak track pants, and track jackets, with each piece designed to capture the individuality and attitude of its character inspiration. Throughout the collection, fans will discover subtle Brawl Stars easter eggs embedded in graphic prints. Brawl Stars characters come to life in sneakers like the Samba and the Superstar through unique textures, bold colors, and playful elements like lace charms that add a sense of personality and collectability to each pair. A second collection will be dropping in 2027.

adidas Home of Soccer Pop-Up

Brawl Stars will also have a presence at adidas' Home of Soccer fan event in Brooklyn, New York. On June 20 and 21, fans can visit Brooklyn Bridge Park, where the Brawl Stars pop-up will take place on the official adidas pitch right below the Brooklyn Bridge.

Fans are invited into an immersive Brawl Stars experience on the adidas pitch, explore event merchandise, win exclusive giveaways, and take part in an interactive gameplay zone, where they can try their luck shooting a penalty kick on the Robo Keeper. The pop-up will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm-10 pm.

Players can download Brawl Stars on the App Store and Google Play. Visit the Supercell Store for exclusive offers on in-game items.

About Brawl Stars:

Brawl Stars is a fast-paced, team-based mobile game from Supercell where players battle across a variety of maps and game modes, each designed for quick, action-packed play. Featuring a colorful cast of Brawlers with unique abilities, the game has surpassed one billion lifetime downloads since its global launch in 2018, building a passionate worldwide community. Constantly evolving with new characters, features, and ways to play, Brawl Stars continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in mobile gaming.

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, London, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its founding in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and Squad Busters. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

About adidas

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 65,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 24.8 billion in 2025.

SOURCE Supercell