CLASH OF CLANS BRINGS INTERACTIVE CLASH FOR THE STACHE CHALLENGE ROOM EXPERIENCE TO SAN DIEGO

Clash for the Stache is a live experience that immerses guests in the world of the hit mobile strategy game and puts them at the center of an epic Clash quest. The evil Goblin King has stolen the Barbarian's mustache — the most magnificent facial hair in the kingdom and the source of the Barbarian's power. With the stache on his face, the Goblin King has seized the Clash village at Seaport Village and declared it his own.

To take back the village, visitors join forces with the Archer Queen and tackle a series of physical puzzle-based challenges inspired by Clash of Clans gameplay. Their mission: reclaim the Barbarian's mustache, defeat the Goblin King, and save the Clash kingdom.

Before and after the Clash for the Stache interactive experience, visitors will have the chance to take part in photo opportunities, win giveaways, and shop exclusive Clash of Clans merchandise, including apparel, accessories, home decor, and more. A selection of Clash of Clans-themed snacks will also be available for purchase.

"Translating the in-game experience of Clash of Clans into a real-world interactive experience is a challenge but also a thrill," said Ashley Jex Wagner, Head of Live Experiences at Supercell. "Supercell's previous events at San Diego Comic-Con, like Brawl Stars 'Welcome To Starr Park,' were such a success, and we can't wait to invite even more fans to join in on the fun throughout the summer in San Diego."

Tickets will be available for purchase through Fever beginning on July 1 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets are priced between $10 and $15 based on the selected date and time. Discounts will be available for children, seniors, and military personnel. Fans can get exclusive presale access by joining the waitlist at clashforthestache.com

Clash of Clans - Clash for the Stache will be open daily from July 15 through September 7. The experience will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. On July 17, the experience will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. On July 21, 23, and 25, the experience will be open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. On July 24, the experience will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Visit Clash of Clans - Clash for the Stache at Seaport Headquarters, 789 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101.

Clash for the Stache was developed in partnership with Fever, and produced in partnership with GDX and CONDUCTR. For more information on Clash of Clans - Clash for the Stache, please visit clashforthestache.com. Clash of Clans is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

About Supercell

Supercell is a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, London, Seoul, and Shanghai. Since its founding in 2010, the company has brought six games to the global market: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars and Squad Busters. Supercell's dream is to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.

About Fever

Fever is the world's leading tech platform for discovering culture and live entertainment, inspiring over 300 million people last year to discover the best experiences in over 40 countries. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique experiences and events—from immersive exhibitions and sports to interactive theatrical performances, concerts, and festivals—while empowering its partners with data and technology to develop and expand new experiences worldwide

SOURCE Supercell