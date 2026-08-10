Brayton Purcell LLP Releases The Best of From Dust to Verdict: Season 1, Part 1

New compilation episode brings together key excerpts from the first five episodes of the firm's artificial stone silicosis podcast

NOVATO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP announces the release of The Best of From Dust to Verdict: Season 1, Part 1, a compilation episode featuring key excerpts from episodes one through five of the firm's podcast, From Dust to Verdict. Hosted by James Nevin, a partner at Brayton Purcell LLP, the episode provides listeners with a clear and accessible overview of the growing occupational health crisis involving accelerated silicosis among artificial stone countertop fabrication workers.

The Best of From Dust to Verdict: Season 1, Part 1, is a compilation episode featuring key excerpts from episodes one through five of the podcast, From Dust to Verdict.

From Dust to Verdict is dedicated to examining the epidemic of accelerated silicosis in artificial stone countertop fabrication workers, along with the medical, scientific, public health, and legal issues connected to the disease. In this compilation episode, James Nevin introduces listeners to the central themes of the early season, including what artificial stone is, how it differs from natural stone, how fabrication activities can expose workers to respirable crystalline silica, how silicosis affects the lungs, and why the disease can progress rapidly in workers exposed to artificial stone dust.

"Artificial stone may look like natural stone, but the podcast explains why the materials are not the same from a worker's health perspective," said Nevin. "This compilation episode brings together important excerpts from the first five episodes so that workers, families, medical providers, advocates, and the public can better understand the issues surrounding artificial stone silicosis."

Artificial stone, also referred to as quartz or engineered stone, is commonly used for kitchen and bathroom countertops. As explained in the episode, crystalline silica artificial stone contains at least 90 percent crystalline silica, while many natural stone products contain significantly lower silica levels. The episode also discusses how the silica in artificial stone is intentionally crushed and pulverized to nano-sized particles before being combined with heavy metals, coloring agents, and other toxic compounds.

Before artificial stone can be installed as a countertop, it must be fabricated. The episode explains that fabrication activities such as cutting, grinding, drilling, polishing, and shaping stone slabs release respirable crystalline silica into the air. The podcast discusses scientific literature and public health findings indicating that artificial stone releases dangerous levels of dust even when wet methods, personal protective equipment, and other dust control measures are used.

The episode also describes why artificial stone presents different concerns than natural stone. According to the podcast, the hazard is not limited to silica content alone. Rather, the episode discusses three related factors: the extremely high silica content of many artificial stone slabs, the nano-sized nature of the silica particles, and the presence of additional toxins and carcinogens within the material. Together, these characteristics help explain why artificial stone fabrication has been associated with accelerated silicosis in workers around the world.

The Best of From Dust to Verdict: Season 1, Part 1 also explains how silicosis affects the lungs. The episode describes the role of the alveolar air sacs, where oxygen passes into the bloodstream and carbon dioxide leaves the body. When respirable crystalline silica is inhaled, the lungs develop scarring that interferes with normal breathing. The compilation outlines the differences between lymph node silicosis, simple silicosis, complicated silicosis, accelerated silicosis, and acute silicosis, including why artificial stone workers may experience disease progression in months or years rather than decades.

The episode further addresses the limitations of available medical responses. Oxygen therapy may help increase oxygen delivery to functioning areas of the lungs, but the podcast explains that oxygen therapy is not a cure for silicosis. Lung transplantation is also discussed as a limited and complex intervention requiring donor availability, medical eligibility, major surgery, extensive recovery, long-term medications, and ongoing medical monitoring.

In addition to silicosis, the compilation discusses other diseases and conditions associated with respirable crystalline silica exposure, including lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic kidney disease, autoimmune diseases, sarcoidosis, tuberculosis, and other lung infections. The episode also addresses the potential for misdiagnosis, including situations where silicosis may be mistaken for pneumonia, tuberculosis, or sarcoidosis.

A major focus of the compilation is the hierarchy of controls; a framework used in occupational health to evaluate methods of reducing hazardous exposures. The episode explains that elimination and substitution are considered more protective than engineering controls, administrative controls, and personal protective equipment. In the context of artificial stone, the episode discusses why replacing or removing highly hazardous materials offers stronger protection than relying on wet cutting, ventilation systems, respirators, or other protective equipment.

The episode also examines the practical limitations of respiratory protection. The compilation discusses N95 masks, cartridge respirators, P100 filters, fit testing, filter replacement schedules, powered air-purifying respirators, and other protective measures that may be used during fabrication activities. The podcast explains that proper selection, fit, maintenance, and use are all essential considerations when evaluating respiratory protection. Regardless of PPE and engineering controls being used, the podcast points to over 100 peer-reviewed studies indicating that artificial stone cannot be safely fabricated by human beings.

Throughout the episode, James Nevin draws on scientific literature, governmental health authority findings, public health data, and international reports to explain why artificial stone silicosis has emerged as a significant occupational health issue in the United States and abroad. The compilation reviews research concerning silica exposure, disease prevalence, medical outcomes, and the unique characteristics of artificial stone dust.

The episode also discusses litigation involving artificial stone slab manufacturers and suppliers, including allegations concerning product hazards and worker disease. The podcast notes that such allegations are disputed by manufacturers and suppliers. The series presents investigative commentary intended to encourage informed discussion about issues of public health, accountability, transparency, and occupational disease.

The Best of From Dust to Verdict: Season 1, Part 1 is intended to serve as an educational resource for workers, families, attorneys, healthcare providers, public health advocates, and members of the public seeking to better understand artificial stone silicosis. By bringing together key excerpts from the first five episodes, the compilation provides listeners with a concise foundation for understanding the medical science, workplace exposure issues, public health concerns, and legal questions that define the artificial stone silicosis crisis.

The episode is available now through From Dust to Verdict.

About From Dust to Verdict

From Dust to Verdict is a podcast from Brayton Purcell LLP dedicated to examining the epidemic of accelerated silicosis among artificial stone countertop fabrication workers. Hosted by James Nevin, a partner at Brayton Purcell LLP, the series explores medical, scientific, public health, and legal issues related to artificial stone silicosis and associated litigation.

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is an accomplished California law firm with a long history of representing individuals and families affected by serious occupational and environmental diseases, including mesothelioma, asbestos-related disease, and artificial stone silicosis. The firm is committed to helping clients understand their legal rights and pursue accountability through the civil justice system.

Media Contact

Brayton Purcell LLP

Nolan Lowry

(415) 399-3107

[email protected]

www.braytonlaw.com

SOURCE Brayton Purcell LLP