Brazil Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: Market to Grow by Over $10 Billion to 2029

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil's Embedded Finance industry is expected to grow by 45.3% on annual basis to reach US$3,741.9 million in 2022.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 27.0% during 2022-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$3,741.9 million in 2022 to reach US$13,747.5 million by 2029.



The embedded insurance industry has experienced substantial growth in Brazil. This growth in the embedded insurance space can be primarily attributed to the growing number of insurtech firms emerging in Brazil. Notably, the number of insurtech firms has reached more than 200 in 2020, from less than 100 in 2017.



The rising popularity of embedded insurance policies is pushing the Brazilian start-ups to leverage this rapid growth by raising funds. The publisher expects that the market is likely to attract more investment in the next four to six quarters. It is also expected that capital infusion in the embedded insurance sector is projected to support the country's overall insurance penetration rate.



Moreover, insurtech firms are focusing on innovation and integrating new products in the motor insurance sector. The publisher anticipates an increasing number of vehicle owners to adopt auto insurance due to easy availability over the next few quarters. This will subsequently boost the growth of the embedded insurance industry in Brazil from the short to medium-term perspective.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of market opportunity across 50+ segments in embedded finance industry covering lending, insurance, payment, and wealth sectors.



The rising e-commerce industry is also offering a significant growth opportunity for the embedded insurance industry in the country.

In August 2020, Mercado Libre, the online marketplace company, launched a product to insure cell phones in Brazil. The insurance policy allows users to insure their smartphone screens or buy a complete robbery or theft coverage.

The embedded payment market in Brazil is still in the nascent growth stage. However, Brazil's huge population offers massive potential for the growth of the embedded payments market. Furthermore, growing investments in the market are expected to result in the evolution of the embedded payments market in the next four to eight quarters. Currently, the number of embedded payments providers is less in the country. With the growth in fundraising activities, the market is expected to grow from a short to medium term perspective.



Market players are increasingly joining hands to combine their expertise and develop new embedded payments solutions to capture the massive untapped population in Brazil.

In November 2020, Brazil-based fintech company EBANX and ride-hailing app Uber announced a partnership on PIX (a payment system launched by the Brazilian government.

Under this partnership, EBANX will allow Uber clients' needs of payments, localization, and good user experience through their solutions. Since a large population of Brazil does not have a bank account, Uber's clients are anticipated to benefit from the newly introduced instant payment platforms, whereas EBANX is expected to utilize Uber's existing client base.

The embedded lending market in Brazil is still in the nascent stage of growth. However, growing investments in the market are expected to result in the evolution of the embedded lending market in the forthcoming year. Currently, the country has only a handful of embedded lending providers. With the growth in fundraising activities, the market is expected to grow in the upcoming years.



Furthermore, Covid-19 has created a significant capital gap in the MSMEs segment in Brazil. Banks are unable to fill the $480 billion shortfall, which presents a significant opportunity for embedded lending providers in the country. To tap this opportunity, start-ups are entering the market, which is expected to result in the growth of the embedded lending market in Brazil.

In July 2021, Dinie, Brazil's pioneer API-first embedded finance fintech, raised US$3.8 million seed round led by Accion Venture Lab and K50 Ventures. The company plans to expand its reach into the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) segment

Scope

Brazil Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Brazil Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Brazil Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Brazil Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments, 2020 - 2029

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector, 2020 - 2029

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Brazil Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j88g99

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets