Brazilian Airline: GOL Announces Ticket Sales Opening for Rio de Janeiro-New York Route in 2027

SÃO PAULO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian Airline GOL Linhas Aéreas announces the opening of ticket sales for its new long-haul direct operations between Rio de Janeiro/RIOgaleão (GIG) and New York (JFK) for the 2027 season. Beginning on March 28 of next year and aligned with the airline's sales policy of 330 days prior to the flight, the non-stop flights between GIG and JFK will operate with three weekly round-trip frequencies.

This year, GOL's direct flights between Rio and New York will officially launch on July 8, 2026, during Brazil's peak winter travel season, with three weekly frequencies and departures from the Company's newest international hub: RIOgaleão. Tickets are also available through American Airlines website, GOL's official partner airline. Since the start, GOL's operations at New York's JFK Airport will take place at Terminal 8, the American Airlines' main hub, enhancing connectivity for customers beyond New York City.

Flights departing from Rio de Janeiro operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9:55 p.m. (Local time-zone), arriving in New York at 6:55 a.m. the following day. Return flights from the U.S. city operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, departing at 11:00 p.m. and landing in Rio de Janeiro at 9:55 a.m.

Tickets for flights between Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and New York (JFK) for traveling in March 2027 are now available on GOL and Smiles websites and apps, at GOL airport stores, travel agencies, and through American Airlines sales channels.

To serve travelers on long-haul international routes, GOL's INSIGNIA Business Class offers a premium onboard experience focused on sophistication, hospitality, and fine dining. Benefits include priority check-in and boarding, access to GOL Smiles and partner lounges in select destinations, fully flat beds, premium amenity kits, noise-canceling headphones, a 16-inch personal touchscreen entertainment system, and priority baggage delivery. The onboard dining is curated by Michelin two-star Brazilian chef, Felipe Bronze.

GOL's flights between Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and New York (JFK) will be operated by the Airbus A330 aircraft, a twin-aisle widebody airplane with a capacity of nearly 300 passengers and a range of up to 15 hours. Furthermore, flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) are planned, with launch dates for these routes to be announced soon and operations scheduled to begin in 2026.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes