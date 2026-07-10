GOL Brings the Spirit of Brazil to New York with New Nonstop Service from Rio de Janeiro

Brazil's Leading Airline Launches Its First Long-Haul International Route, Connecting U.S. Travelers Through One of Latin America's Largest Domestic Networks

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas, one of Latin America's leading airlines and Brazil's largest domestic carrier, launched new nonstop service between Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and New York (JFK), marking the airline's first long-haul international route. The service began with inaugural flights on July 8 (GIG–JFK) and July 9 (JFK–GIG), accompanied by ribbon-cutting ceremonies at both airports. Operating three times weekly aboard the Airbus A330, the new service connects U.S. travelers to Brazil while providing seamless access to one of the country's most extensive networks.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at the JFK Airport

"This is an invitation for travelers to experience Brazil from the moment they board our aircraft," said Celso Ferrer, CEO of GOL.

Designed for long-haul travel, Business INSIGNIA by GOL, features lie-flat seats, premium dining and a menu by Michelin-starred Brazilian Chef Felipe Bronze, crafted around regional Brazilian flavors.

Beyond Rio, the new service opens the door to destinations across Brazil through GOL's extensive domestic network, including São Paulo and dozens of additional cities. Customers also benefit from GOL's partnership with American Airlines, allowing them to earn and redeem AAdvantage® miles on connecting flights throughout North and South America.

The new operation expands GOLLOG's cargo capabilities, with a larger cargo capacity between Brazil and the United States through its partnership with Avianca Cargo under Abra Group.

Flights operate from Rio on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with return service from New York on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Tickets are available at www.voegol.com.br, and through American Airlines and Avianca. Eligible travelers can also earn and redeem AAdvantage® miles on eligible GOL flights.

About GOL Linhas Aéreas

Founded in 2001 and part of Abra Group, GOL serves more than 30 million customers annually. Through partnerships with Avianca, American Airlines, and Air France-KLM, GOL offers its customers more than 60 codeshare and interline agreements, providing greater convenience and seamless connection.

About Abra Group

Abra is a leading air transportation company across Latin America that brings together Avianca and GOL airline brands, along with a strategic investment in Wamos Air, on a unified, pan-Latin American platform.

For more information, visit www.abragroup.net

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes