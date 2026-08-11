BRC Therapeutics Founder and CEO George Hodgin to Speak at Nucleate Global Summit 2026

From Special Operations to Drug Development:

Exploring Lessons in Leadership and High-Stakes Decision-Making

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Therapeutics (BRC), a pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for neurological and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Founder and CEO George Hodgin will participate in a fireside chat at the Nucleate Global Summit 2026, taking place August 16–18 at Southfork Ranch in Dallas, Texas. The Global Summit is Nucleate's flagship annual gathering, bringing together emerging scientific founders, biotech leaders, investors, and industry professionals from across its worldwide chapter network.

The session, titled "Leading Under Pressure: From Navy SEAL to Biotech CEO," will draw on Hodgin's background as a former U.S. Navy SEAL officer who led teams through counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan and Southeast Asia before founding BRC. The conversation will examine how the discipline, trust, and clarity required to lead under pressure in special operations continue to shape how Hodgin builds and leads a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, and what founders and scientists can learn from a career built on high-stakes decision-making.

Hodgin founded BRC after accompanying a fellow special operations veteran to medical appointments and recognizing the lack of FDA-approved cannabinoid therapeutics available to patients. BRC is advancing a pipeline of investigational, cannabinoid prescription medicines through rigorous FDA regulatory pathways. These therapeutics borrow the concept of their multi-pathway mode of action from recreational cannabis but are distinct in potency and predictable drug-like properties, targeting chronic pain and neurological conditions including Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Aromatase Inhibitor-Induced Arthralgia (AIIA), Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), and an additional confidential neurological condition. The company has an extensive patent portfolio, a DEA Schedule I Bulk Manufacturing Registration, and multiple active INDs for programs in the clinic.

"My time in special operations taught me that clarity, trust, and calm under pressure are what separate teams that succeed from teams that don't," said George Hodgin, CEO and Founder of BRC Therapeutics. "Building a biotech company through clinical development is its own kind of high-stakes mission to navigate regulatory, technical, commercial and economic challenges ultimately to serve patients in need. I'm looking forward to sharing that story with the Nucleate community and connecting with the founders, scientists, industry representatives, and investors shaping the future of our industry."

BRC Therapeutics (BRC) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to deliver relief from pain and other symptoms in chronic conditions. BRC's medicines are multimodal and contain cannabinoids at defined ratios. BRC has developed a pipeline of investigational prescription medicines addressing neurological and inflammatory conditions. Investigational products are currently being tested in clinical trials for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), and Aromatase Inhibitor-Induced Arthralgia (AIIA) and an additional confidential indication. BRC is registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is based in Monterey, CA.

To learn more about BRC, visit https://brctherapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation statements about the development, use, benefits and effects of BRC Therapeutics' (BRC) therapeutic product candidates and related technology, future plans for BRC's business and growth, and expected plans with respect to clinical trials, including the number of patients enrolled and timing of patient enrollment. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "design," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by law, BRC does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE BRC Therapeutics