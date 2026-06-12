BRC Therapeutics Appoints Ron Eastman to Board of Directors

Veteran Pharma Executive and Healthcare Investor Brings More Than 40 Years of Drug Development, Operations and Investment Experience

MONTEREY, Calif., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRC Therapeutics (BRC), a pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for neurological and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Ron Eastman as a member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Eastman brings more than four decades of experience building and scaling healthcare businesses, spanning pharmaceutical operations, drug development, and life sciences investing in private and public companies.

Mr. Eastman currently serves as Senior Advisor at EW Healthcare Partners, one of the most established healthcare- and life sciences-focused investment firms in the industry, where he previously served as Managing Director across multiple funds. During his tenure at EW Healthcare Partners, Mr. Eastman led investments in ProteinSimple (acquired by Bio-Techne), Corium Therapeutics (acquired by Gurnet Point), Revance Therapeutics (acquired by Crown Laboratories), and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Elusys Therapeutics (acquired by Heat Biologics).

Prior to his investment career, Mr. Eastman served as CEO of Geron Corporation, where he led the company's growth from a venture-backed startup to a publicly traded pioneer in regenerative medicine and oncology. He subsequently served as CEO of Rinat Neuroscience, a Genentech spin-out focused on developing large molecule therapeutics for nervous system disorders, which was acquired by Pfizer in 2006. He began his career at American Cyanamid Company (acquired by American Home Products, now Pfizer), where he spent 15 years managing pharmaceutical products, divisions, and subsidiaries across the United States and internationally. Mr. Eastman holds a Bachelor of Arts from Williams College and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

"We are delighted to welcome Ron to our Board. His depth of experience across the life cycle of therapeutics development and commercialization makes him an exceptional addition to our team," said George Hodgin, CEO and Founder of BRC Therapeutics. "As we advance several assets through clinical development, his expertise and guidance will be invaluable to the company."

"BRC Therapeutics is addressing significant unmet medical needs with an innovative first-in-class approach," said Ron Eastman. "I am impressed by the science, the team, and the clinical and regulatory progress BRC has achieved — most recently the FDA's clearance of the IND for BRC-002 in Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. BRC's differentiated proposition may transform how patients will be treated in the future. I look forward to supporting the company as it enters its next stage of growth."

BRC Therapeutics (BRC) is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics to deliver relief from pain and other symptoms in chronic conditions. BRC's medicines are multimodal and contain cannabinoids at defined ratios. BRC has developed a pipeline of investigational prescription medicines addressing neurological and inflammatory conditions. Two investigational products are currently being tested in clinical trials for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Aromatase Inhibitor-Induced Arthralgia (AIIA). BRC is registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is based in Monterey, CA.

To learn more about BRC, visit https://brctherapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation statements about the development, use, benefits and effects of BRC Therapeutics' (BRC) therapeutic product candidate and related technology, future plans for the BRC's business and growth, expected plans with respect to clinical trials, including the number of patients enrolled and timing of patient enrollment. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "design," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by law, BRC does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

SOURCE BRC Therapeutics