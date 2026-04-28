Breach Secure Now Launches AI Risk to Adoption Program℠ to Help MSPs Move SMBs from Unmanaged AI Risk to Secure, Scalable Adoption

New program empowers MSPs to lead AI strategy while helping small and mid-sized businesses gain control, reduce risk, and drive measurable outcomes in 90 days

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breach Secure Now (BSN), the leader in Cybersecurity, AI, Productivity, and Compliance training, today announced the launch of its AI Risk to Adoption Program℠ (R2A Program)—the industry's first structured, guided engagement program designed to help small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) move from unstructured AI usage to secure, successful, and scalable adoption.

AI is already being used across SMBs—often without visibility, structure, or guardrails. The R2A Program is built to meet organizations where they are today, uncover hidden risks, align leadership, and define a clear path forward.

"The reality is AI adoption is already happening—whether organizations realize it or not," said Art Gross, CEO, at Breach Secure Now. "The challenge isn't getting started—it's gaining visibility, reducing risk, and moving forward with confidence. The R2A Program gives MSPs and their clients a clear, structured way to do exactly that."

The AI Risk to Adoption Program℠ is a proprietary model powered by BSN and guided by managed service providers (MSPs), designed specifically to help SMBs transition from unmanaged AI risk to real adoption—with measurable results in as little as 90 days.

Through the program, organizations gain:

Clarity that protects by surfacing how AI is being used today—revealing Shadow AI, data exposure, and governance gaps

by surfacing how AI is being used today—revealing Shadow AI, data exposure, and governance gaps Structure that scales by aligning leadership around priorities, use cases, and the guardrails needed for safe adoption

by aligning leadership around priorities, use cases, and the guardrails needed for safe adoption Execution that delivers through a defined 90-day roadmap with pilot programs and measurable outcomes

The R2A Program includes guided sessions, an AI Risk Assessment, a Shadow AI discovery exercise, prioritized use cases, and a step-by-step 90-day adoption plan—giving organizations both direction and momentum.

For MSPs, the program creates a new opportunity to lead strategic AI conversations and deliver high-value advisory and tech stack services without needing to build an offering from scratch. With BSN providing structure, resources, and a dedicated Partner Success Manager, MSPs can guide clients from uncertainty to adoption with confidence.

"MSPs are in a unique position to lead this moment," added BSN Senior AI Product Director, Chris Gross. "The R2A Program equips them with a repeatable way to turn growing AI demand into meaningful outcomes for their clients—while building a scalable growth opportunity for their business."

"The AI Risk to Adoption Program℠ opens the door to larger, more strategic conversations with our clients. We're not just talking about tools—we're helping leadership understand where AI is being used, where the risks are, and how to move forward with a structured plan. This shift is already creating new opportunities we wouldn't have uncovered otherwise."—Dennis Krohn, President, SD Reliance Management Inc.

This experience reflects a broader shift in how organizations are approaching AI—moving from reactive conversations to structured, strategic adoption.

The R2A Program is a core component of The AI Adoption Suite℠, BSN's complete system for secure AI adoption. While the program defines the path, the broader suite enables execution and scale—combining training, policy frameworks, and ongoing reinforcement through the BSN Platform.

Together, this end-to-end approach helps organizations protect sensitive data, improve productivity, and give leadership visibility and control over how AI is used across the business.

Availability

The AI Risk to Adoption Program℠ is available through Breach Secure Now's network of MSP partners.

About Breach Secure Now

Breach Secure Now (BSN) is a leader in human-centric training solutions that help MSPs improve security, AI, productivity, and compliance for small and medium-sized businesses. Through its partner-first approach, BSN equips MSPs and their clients with training and tools that reduce risk, strengthen teams, and support measurable business outcomes.

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Website: www.breachsecurenow.com

SOURCE Breach Secure Now