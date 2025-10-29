Breach Secure Now Accelerates MSP Success with Human-Centric AI-Driven Solutions and Momentum at IT Nation Connect 2025

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breach Secure Now (BSN), the award-winning employee training and development platform trusted by MSPs to deliver cybersecurity, AI awareness, productivity, and compliance, is heading to IT Nation Connect 2025 with a mission to turn awareness into acceleration. Stop by Booth #417, located near IT Nation Central and the Startup Kiosk at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, from November 5–7 to see how BSN is helping MSPs accelerate client engagement, boost recurring revenue, and stay ahead of the competition with AI-driven solutions that put people in the driver seat.

From Awareness to Acceleration

At IT Nation Connect, BSN will demonstrate how MSPs can put their managed service offerings into overdrive with human-centric training that drives results across cybersecurity, AI awareness, productivity, and compliance. The booth will feature live demos, interactive experiences, exclusive giveaways, and a book signing with CEO Art Gross, author of "From Prompt to Profit: A Practical Guide to AI Consultation and Service Delivery for MSPs."

These experiences highlight how BSN helps partners strengthen client relationships, enhance profitability, and stay ahead in the age of AI.

"The AI race is on — and MSPs are perfectly positioned to lead it," said Art Gross. "At BSN, we're helping partners combine security, productivity, compliance, and AI awareness to redefine value and unlock new growth opportunities."

CEO Art Gross Leads the AI Conversation

Looking to launch AI services, accelerate sales, and position your MSP to stay ahead as AI evolves? Don't miss "From Prompt to Profit: Outpacing the Competition with AI Consultation & Service Delivery for MSPs," presented by Art Gross, CEO of Breach Secure Now and author of From Prompt to Profit.

Thursday, November 6 | 9:00–9:50 a.m. | Sebastian Hall 1–4

In this engaging, forward-thinking session, Gross will share a practical roadmap for MSPs to evolve their AI service offering—helping clients adopt AI safely, strategically, and profitably. Each attendee will receive a complimentary copy of From Prompt to Profit: The MSP Playbook for AI-Driven Client Success.

What's Waiting on the BSN Track

Visitors to Booth #417 can explore BSN's award-winning training platform, built to help MSPs strengthen client relationships, reduce risk, and drive continuous engagement through:

AI Awareness Training: Teach clients how to use AI safely and strategically.

Teach clients how to use AI safely and strategically. Cinematic Cybersecurity Training: Keep security top-of-mind with engaging, continuous learning.

Keep security top-of-mind with engaging, continuous learning. Microsoft 365 Productivity Training & Compliance Solutions: Strengthen operations, help clients get more from the tools they already use, and simplify compliance.

Strengthen operations, help clients get more from the tools they already use, and simplify compliance. Generative AI Certification for MSPs: Join over 2,000 certified professionals leading the charge in AI.

Accelerate with Breach Secure Now

MSPs ready to shift into growth mode can visit https://marketing.breachsecurenow.com/2025-itn-connect-lp-pr to learn more, book a live demo, or meet with the BSN team during IT Nation Connect.

About Breach Secure Now

Breach Secure Now is the most trusted employee training and development platform in the channel, built exclusively for MSPs. For over a decade, we have helped more than 1 million employees across 35,000 SMBs transform the human element from their greatest vulnerability into their greatest strength. We go beyond security awareness training—our AI-readiness and productivity training teaches teams to use tools like Microsoft 365 and ChatGPT faster, smarter, and more responsibly. Partnering with BSN means you deliver immediate ROI, deeper client trust, and a strategic edge in every sales conversation.

