Bread Maker Market to Record USD 4.40 Bn Growth | Breville USA Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., and Koninklijke Philips NV emerge as dominant players | Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Breville USA Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, NACCO Industries Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Siroca Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Zojirushi Corp.

10+ – Including Breville Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, NACCO Industries Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Siroca Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and Decker Inc., and Zojirushi Corp. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (automatic bread maker and regular bread maker)

Product (automatic bread maker and regular bread maker) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Bread Maker Market Size is expected to increase by USD 4.40 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 36% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for bread makers in North America. The market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America.

Vendor Insights-

The bread maker market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors in the bread market are competing in terms of innovative product launches and business expansions.

JVCKENWOOD Corp.: The company offers bread maker products under the product name Breadmaker Silver BM450.

Koninklijke Philips NV: The company offers various ranges of bread maker products which include viva collection airfryer, daily collection airfryer, and others.

NACCO Industries Inc.: The company offers various ranges of bread maker products which include Artisan dough and bread makers, premium dough and bread makers, and others.

Newell Brands Inc.: The company offers bread maker products under the product name Sunbeam programmable bread maker.

Panasonic Corp.: The company offers bread maker products under the product name SD-YR2500 and SD-RD250.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The bread maker market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The availability of innovative and automatic bread makers at affordable prices and the growing market for various types of advanced kitchen appliances are driving the bread maker market in North America. In addition, the rising demand for organic bread and multigrain bread will foster regional market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Bread maker Market Driver:

Product innovations and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization:

The fragmented nature of the market is increasing the competition levels among vendors. Hence, to compete in the market, vendors are focusing on product innovations and portfolio extension to gain an edge over their rivals. In addition, to meet the evolving demands of consumers, vendors are continuously engaging in R&D and innovation to develop premium products backed with value-added features and technologies. This is enabling vendors to set premium pricing and increase their profit margins. All these factors are fueling the growth of the global bread marker market.

Bread Maker Market Trend:

Increasing adoption of multi-functional and advanced products:

Consumers in the market are exhibiting increased demand for multi-functional household appliances as they save money, time, and effort and provide convenience. To capitalize on this demand, vendors in the market are focusing on launching multi-functional and advanced bread makers. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports:

Microwave Oven Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025



Commercial Microwave Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Bread Maker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Breville USA Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, NACCO Industries Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., Siroca Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Zojirushi Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio