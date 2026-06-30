BREAK UP WITH BASIC: VOESH INTRODUCES NEW BARRIER-BUILDING K-BEAUTY BODY CARE COLLECTION

Advanced Skincare Science, Reimagined for the Body

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, body care has remained one of beauty's most overlooked categories — often limited to basic cleansing and hydration while facial skincare continues to evolve through innovation, advanced ingredients, and science-backed formulations.

VOESH, the female-founded, AAPI-owned brand pioneering K-Beauty for the Body, is changing that narrative with the launch of its Barrier-Building Body Care Collection alongside its new campaign: "Break Up with Basic. Glow Up with VOESH."

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The campaign challenges outdated body care routines and invites consumers to move beyond basic lotions and body washes to embrace a new generation of treatment-focused body care powered by Korean skincare technology.

At the heart of the collection is Baechu Biome™, VOESH's proprietary vegan probiotic complex derived from fermented Korean napa cabbage. Developed to strengthen the skin barrier, support a balanced microbiome,and deliver long-lasting hydration, the breakthrough technology reflects VOESH's commitment to bringing facial skincare-grade efficacy to everyday body care.

""We bring the efficacy of high-end facial skincare straight to the body. For too long, consumers invested in advanced serums and treatments for the face while body care remained limited to basic lotions and washes. We set out to change through Korean skincare science, proprietary microbiome technology, and over a decade of professional spa expertise—because body care should never be an afterthought."

— Vera Oh, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, VOESH

Introducing Our Barrier-Building Collection

Glycolic Body Wash ($35) A treatment-driven daily cleanser formulated with Glycolic Acid to gently exfoliate rough texture, remove dull surface buildup, and reveal smoother, brighter-looking skin while maintaining essential hydration.

A treatment-driven daily cleanser formulated with to gently exfoliate rough texture, remove dull surface buildup, and reveal smoother, brighter-looking skin while maintaining essential hydration. Firming Body Balm ($35) A fast-absorbing daily moisturizer powered by Caffeine Extract to visibly firm, smooth, and deeply nourish skin while improving texture and supporting long-term barrier health.

A fast-absorbing daily moisturizer powered by to visibly firm, smooth, and deeply nourish skin while improving texture and supporting long-term barrier health. Milky Body Serum ($29) A milky essence infused with Ceramides & Cica to deeply hydrate, soothe, and strengthen the skin barrier. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving skin soft, balanced, and visibly radiant with a glass-skin glow.

A milky essence infused with to deeply hydrate, soothe, and strengthen the skin barrier. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving skin soft, balanced, and visibly radiant with a glass-skin glow. Milky Body Serum Mist ($35) A first-of-its-kind milky essence body mist formulated with Ceramides & Cica to instantly refresh, deeply hydrate, and support barrier repair, anytime, anywhere with a weightless non-sticky finish.

The new collection launches June 30, 2026 on voesh.com on June 30th and July 12, 2026 on ulta.com.

For additional information, please contact:

[email protected]

About VOESH:

VOESH is a modern body care brand redefining the category through advanced Korean beauty innovation. Known for bringing K-Beauty for the Body, VOESH creates clean, vegan, high-performance products designed to deliver visible results while transforming everyday routines into elevated self-care rituals.

Powered by skincare-inspired ingredients and proprietary technologies like Baechu Biome™, every formula is dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, PETA-certified, fully compliant with US MoCRA, EU CPNP, and UK SCPN standards, and formulated without 2,000+ potentially harmful ingredients — setting a new benchmark for safe, effective, results-driven body care.

SOURCE VOESH