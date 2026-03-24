VOESH BRINGS SCIENCE-BACKED K-BEAUTY BODY CARE TO ULTA BEAUTY

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VOESH, the science-backed K-beauty body care brand powered by next-generation actives, officially landed at Ulta Beauty. The collection debuted on Ulta.com on March 8, with a rollout to 450+ stores nationwide beginning March 22.

VOESH Gua Sha Body Cleansing Bar

Founded in 2013 by CEO Vera Oh and Co-Founder Joseph Choi, VOESH was created to fill a gap in the spa industry for hygienic, clean, vegan treatments that deliver both safety and performance. Since then, the brand has evolved beyond its spa roots into a leader in high-performance body care, combining K-beauty technology with advanced formulations. Today, the female- and AAPI-owned brand is recognized for its innovation, ingredient integrity, and elevated approach to body care.

The Ulta launch introduces a premium lineup of spa-inspired body treatments designed to elevate everyday routines through sensorial textures and visible results. Rooted in its professional heritage and made in Korea, VOESH applies facial skincare principles to the body—supporting the skin barrier, balancing the microbiome, and delivering a radiant, glass-skin-like finish.

The assortment features in-shower and treatment-focused essentials, including Massage Roller Crèmes, a Gua Sha Body Cleansing Bar, and a Body Buffing Bar. Additional highlights include the Resurfacing Sugar Scrub, Body Balm, and Hand Balm, alongside the Glow Shower Filter system. Signature scent profiles include Fig & Amber, Black Tea & Rosé, Hinoki & Cedar, and Bergamot & Neroli.

"We are excited to partner with Ulta Beauty and introduce our body care collection to a wider wellness-minded community," shared Vera Oh, CEO & Co-Founder of VOESH. "Our goal has always been to transform everyday routines into moments of intentional wellness, and we are looking forward to shoppers experiencing our sensorial and science-backed formulas first-hand."

"At Ulta Beauty, we are committed to bringing our guests innovative brands that elevate everyday rituals through performance, ingredient integrity, and experiential discovery," said Penny Coy, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty. "VOESH's unique approach to blending K-beauty technology with spa-inspired treatments offers our guests new ways to care for their skin from head to toe, and we're thrilled to welcome the brand to our growing body care assortment."

Available at Ulta with prices ranging from $9 to $49. For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About VOESH:

VOESH is a clean body care brand, driven by cutting-edge K-beauty science, and proudly female- and AAPI-owned. We deliver multi-tasking, sensorial, and high-performance self-care solutions using vegan ingredients that exceed EU standards. Our mission: to make daily rituals feel like spa retreats. Every product is dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and certified by PETA. VOESH is fully registered with US MoCRA, EU CPNP, and UK SCPN, and proudly formulates without 2,000+ harmful ingredients to ensure the highest safety and efficacy standards.

SOURCE VOESH