Breaker Launches 2026 International Newsletter Awards to Spotlight the Best Independent Voices in Email

With entries now open across B2B, Creator, and Publisher & Media tracks, Breaker's new awards program aims to recognize standout newsletters of all sizes while giving the email marketing industry a broader stage.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsletters have become one of the internet's most influential distribution channels, powering audience growth for publishers, creators, and businesses alike. To recognize the best work in the category, Breaker is officially launching the 2026 International Newsletter Awards, a new program designed to recognize standout independent newsletters across the global email ecosystem.

“The goal is to celebrate newsletters as a category and give more visibility to the people doing great work in email" - Ben Billups, Founder and CEO of Breaker

Hosted through Newsletters.club and organized by Breaker, the awards are now open for entries through June 30, 2026. Entry is free, open to any platform, and welcomes newsletters of all subscriber counts. Breaker is launching the awards alongside a growing group of sponsors backing the program, including SendX, PatternIQ and Spacebar Studios. The company says the goal is to build the awards into a broader industry initiative, one that recognizes excellence in email while creating stronger support, recognition, and opportunities for newsletter operators.

The launch comes as newsletters play an increasingly important role for publishers, creators, and businesses seeking direct relationships with their audiences. "Newsletters have been one of the most well-known formats on the internet, yet there are still very few institutions dedicated to recognizing the people building them," said Ben Billups, Founder and CEO of Breaker.

Award Categories

The 2026 International Newsletter Awards will recognize winners across three judged tracks:

Publisher & Media: For editorial teams, media companies, and publisher-led newsletters covering news, culture, and ideas.

For editorial teams, media companies, and publisher-led newsletters covering news, culture, and ideas. B2B: For newsletters serving business audiences through thought leadership, education, and industry expertise that drives results.

For newsletters serving business audiences through thought leadership, education, and industry expertise that drives results. Creator: for solo writers and independent creators building loyal audiences from scratch.

In addition to the judged categories, the program will feature a People's Choice Award, determined entirely through public voting. Eligible entrants will have the opportunity to rally their audiences and compete for the award, giving readers a direct voice in recognizing their favorite newsletters.

Entries will be evaluated by a panel of respected newsletter operators and industry leaders. Judges include Louis Shulman, founder of Moat Newsletters and guest columnist for The AI Report; Ryan Carr, founder of Tailwind and former Growth Manager at The Hustle; and Dylan Redekop, founder of Growth Currency Media and former Newsletter Educator at SparkLoop.

The awards will culminate in a live broadcast hosted by Marketing Max, publisher of Growth Daily and CEO Report. Newsletter creators, readers, and industry professionals can sign up through Newsletters.club to be notified when the winners are announced live during a digital event set to take place in late July.

Why Newsletters Matter More Now

For Breaker, the launch reflects a broader shift in how newsletters are being used and valued. What was once treated as a side channel is increasingly becoming a primary asset, whether for audience building, thought leadership, direct monetization, or long-tail business growth.

While Breaker is best known for helping B2B brands grow newsletter-driven pipeline, the company says the awards are intended to serve the broader newsletter world, from independent creators to major publishers.

"We didn't want this to be limited to the biggest brands or the largest lists," Billups said. "Some of the most interesting work in email is coming from operators building real loyalty in smaller niches. That's part of what we want to highlight."

Entrants must submit a newsletter URL with a public archive so judges can review the content directly. Submissions may also participate for the People's Choice Award vote, which will run alongside the judging process. In addition to being recognized among the industry's top newsletters, winners will receive cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,000. Winners will be announced during a livestream following the close of entries.

The launch also gives Breaker a larger role in the newsletter ecosystem at a moment when the format is becoming more central to how businesses, publishers, and creators build direct relationships with audiences. "This is bigger than one platform," Billups said. "The goal is to celebrate newsletters as a category and give more visibility to the people doing great work in email."

Submit a newsletter and vote for your favorites at Newsletters.club.

About Breaker

Breaker is the only email platform that sends your newsletter and grows your list with high-value B2B prospects—on autopilot. Powered by advanced targeting, AI enrichment, and proprietary deliverability systems, Breaker ensures every email reaches the inbox while generating verified, sales-ready subscribers for as little as $1.50 each. Seamless CRM integrations, white-glove migration, and built-in analytics make it easy for marketers to scale outreach and convert engagement into pipeline. Built by marketers, for marketers.

For more information, visit joinbreaker.ai.

About the 2026 International Newsletter Awards

The 2026 International Newsletter Awards celebrate the best independent voices in email across Publisher & Media, B2B, and Creator categories. Entry is free, open to any platform, and available to newsletters of all subscriber counts. Entries close June 30, 2026. More information is available at Newsletters.club.

References:

Google. (2026, January 28). Gmail is entering the Gemini era. blog.google/products-and-platforms/products/gmail/gmail-is-entering-the-gemini-era/

Google Workspace Updates. (2026, April 22). Search faster and smarter with AI Overviews in Gmail search. workspaceupdates.googleblog.com/2026/04/search-faster-and-smarter-with-ai-overviews-in-gmail-search.html

Newsletter Awards. (2026). Newsletter Awards 2026. Newsletters.club. newsletters.club/

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SOURCE Breaker