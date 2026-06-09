More AI Content Won't Fix B2B Email. Better Targeting Will.

As Gmail enters the Gemini era and email volume reaches an all-time high, Breaker says the next real advantage in B2B email will not come from producing more content, it will come from targeting the right audience with more precision.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The problem with B2B email is no longer access. It is overload. Google says 3 billion users rely on Gmail, and that email volume is at an all-time high as the platform moves deeper into what it calls the Gemini era, where AI increasingly helps users manage, interpret, and extract answers from their inboxes. More content is easier to create than ever and making that content matter is harder. That is why Breaker believes the next useful application of AI in B2B email is not faster copy generation, but better audience understanding.

“Everybody’s going to be doing everything they can to ride the current AI wave. But the more practical opportunity is using AI where it improves commercial relevance, not content velocity.” - Ben Billups, Founder and CEO of Breaker

Ben Billups, Founder and CEO of Breaker, argues that much of the current AI-for-marketing conversation is focused on output. But for B2B newsletters, the bigger problem is relevance. Content underperforms not only because it is weak, but because it is aimed too broadly, mapped to the wrong buyer, or sent without enough context around who it is actually for. "Everybody's going to be doing everything they can to ride the current AI wave", Billups said. "But the more practical opportunity is using AI where it improves commercial relevance, not content velocity."

The Real Bottleneck Is Buyer Fit

Billups says the best use of AI in this category is not just "write this for me." It is helping marketers understand the audience better, including "niches within niches" and the buyer personas that broad targeting systems often flatten or miss. That matters because the newsletter problem for most B2B companies is a lack of precision around who should be receiving the content in the first place.

For Breaker, that is especially relevant for agencies and other B2B operators using newsletters as business tools rather than creative products. In those environments, the value of a newsletter is not whether it exists, but whether it reaches the people most likely to buy.

Why AI Targeting First

The immediate AI opportunity is reducing the mismatch between what a company sells, who it wants to reach, and who ends up on the list. In B2B email, weak targeting distorts the entire system. It lowers engagement, muddies feedback loops, and makes it harder to tell whether content is underperforming because the message is wrong or because the audience was wrong from the start.

Breaker is prioritizing AI audience targeting and tagging first. The company is using advanced language models to analyze a customer's website, understand both the products or services being sold, identify the intended audience, and then feed that context into Breaker's targeting algorithm. The goal is to improve selection before content is ever generated or distributed.

That distinction can make a difference in a crowded AI market. While many tools are focused on generating more content, Billups believes AI becomes more useful earlier in the chain, helping marketers define the right audience before more content ever gets produced.

AI Can Make a Weak Strategy Worse

The issue is AI usage to scale a strategy that was already flawed. If the audience is too broad, the segmentation is weak, or the newsletter is not clearly built for a specific buyer, adding more speed or volume does not fix the problem. It just helps the wrong message reach more of the wrong people more often. Breaker argues that the real value of AI comes from improving relevance, not just increasing output. The issue is whether that content is pointed at the right niche, built for the right buyer, and sent with enough relevance to earn attention.

In B2B email, those fundamentals matter more than volume. Without them, more automation simply creates more noise.

Upcoming AI Newsletter Tool

Breaker is also developing a more specialized AI model built specifically for newsletter performance. Rather than competing with general-purpose frontier models across every category, the company's aim is to build something more useful for a specific business function: helping B2B newsletters perform better.

For Breaker, that means focusing less on broad AI capability and more on whether a system can improve newsletter execution under the real-world conditions B2B teams operate in.

What makes the concept promising is the feedback loop behind it. Billups said the longer-term vision is a model that improves based on performance data such as opens and clicks, allowing it to become more effective at the one thing it is meant to do. "The goal is to make execution easier and allow the system to optimize over time," Billups said.

About Breaker

Breaker is the only email platform that sends your newsletter and grows your list with high-value B2B prospects—on autopilot. Powered by advanced targeting, AI enrichment, and proprietary deliverability systems, Breaker ensures every email reaches the inbox while generating verified, sales-ready subscribers for as little as $1.50 each. Seamless CRM integrations, white-glove migration, and built-in analytics make it easy for marketers to scale outreach and convert engagement into pipeline. Built by marketers, for marketers.

For more information, visit joinbreaker.ai.

References:

Google. (2026, January 28). Gmail is entering the Gemini era. blog.google/products-and-platforms/products/gmail/gmail-is-entering-the-gemini-era/

Google Workspace Updates. (2026, April 22). Search faster and smarter with AI Overviews in Gmail search. workspaceupdates.googleblog.com/2026/04/search-faster-and-smarter-with-ai-overviews-in-gmail-search.html

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SOURCE Breaker