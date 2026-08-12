Breakthrough T1D Run 2026-2027 Season Launches, Uniting Runners Worldwide to Fund Type 1 Diabetes Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, has launched its 2026-2027 Breakthrough T1D Run season to bring the community together and raise awareness and funds for critical T1D research. Breakthrough T1D Run is a powerful movement centered around Breakthrough T1D's mission to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications.

Breakthrough T1D Run provides access to some of the most exciting and challenging endurance races across the globe, including all Abbott World Marathon Majors. During the 2026-2027 season, Breakthrough T1D Runners will participate in 10 major events around the globe, including:

TCS Sydney Marathon, Aug. 30, 2026

Ragnar Reach the Beach Relay, Sept. 11-12, 2026

BMW Berlin Marathon, Sept. 27, 2026

Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Oct. 11, 2026

TCS New York City Marathon, Nov. 1, 2026

Tokyo Marathon, March 7, 2027

United Airlines NYC Half, March 14, 2027

TCS London Marathon, April 24-25, 2027

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, May 23, 2027

In addition to the marathon events, Breakthrough T1D offers an option for all who want to support Breakthrough T1D through a run of their choice. Breakthrough T1D My Run allows participants to join the effort in their own way by selecting a course and setting their own goals. This can include self-defined distances and courses or existing local race events and can be completed solo or with others. Individuals can join Breakthrough T1D My Run at any time.

"Breakthrough T1D Run is a powerful, community-driven effort that brings the type 1 diabetes community together and ties miles to our mission to accelerate cures for the disease," said Anthony Geraci, National Director of Endurance Programs at Breakthrough T1D. "Breakthrough T1D is grateful to all those who represent the T1D community as they hit the pavement and run for breakthroughs. As part of a global team united by a common goal to create a world without T1D, their commitment to training and fundraising demonstrates their dedication to the entire type 1 diabetes community and help make our mission possible."

Breakthrough T1D Run brings together individuals with a shared passion to push themselves toward their goals while making a difference for the T1D community. The community can learn more and connect with a Breakthrough T1D Run event at run.BreakthroughT1D.org.

About Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long-term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts 9.5 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Contact:

Casey Fielder

509-651-0087

[email protected]

SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF