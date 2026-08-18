Breezeline Teams Up with DIRECTV to Launch New Streaming Bundle

MIRAMAR, FLA., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Breezeline, a leading Internet, TV, phone, and wireless service provider, is proud to announce a new relationship with DIRECTV, expanding viewing choices for streaming-focused customers with flexible live sports and entertainment packages, backed by a two-year price guarantee.

"We're rethinking how our customers experience TV by prioritizing convenience and modern viewing technology," said Bart Nickerson, Chief Commercial Officer at Breezeline. "With DIRECTV, we're bringing live sports and entertainment to customers with the speed, strength, and reliability of our fiber-powered network. Customers can simply plug in a DIRECTV Gemini device or log into the DIRECTV app and start watching immediately."

"Consumers want simple access to the live sports, local channels, news and entertainment they care about most," said Mike Wittrock, Chief Operations Officer at DIRECTV. "This relationship gives them more choice, simplicity and value by bringing together what Breezeline and DIRECTV each do best, delivering reliable connectivity and a premium entertainment experience."

For sports fans, DIRECTV brings together live games, streaming apps, real-time scores, highlights, and personalized sports discovery in one seamless experience, making it easier for fans to find and enjoy every game. The service includes access to more regional sports than DISH, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV combined, along with 4K streaming quality and DIRECTV's Multiview feature that displays up to four games simultaneously on a single screen. Finding content is simple using the integrated, voice-activated remote, while unlimited cloud DVR ensures favorite shows and games are always ready to watch.

Customers can lock in DIRECTV's satellite-free Signature Packages for two full years with a price guarantee, and with the flexibility of no annual contracts. Through a new Bundle & Save incentive, customers who pair DIRECTV with Breezeline Internet will enjoy a $5 monthly discount on their Internet bill.

To learn more about this new service, visit : https://www.breezeline.com/tv

ABOUT BREEZELINE

Breezeline is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV, and Phone services in 13 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, as well as mobile service in most states in which it operates.

Media contact

Isabelle Famery

Breezeline

[email protected]

SOURCE Breezeline